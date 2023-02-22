Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected release date, features, leaks, and more

While there have been numerous rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, there hasn't been much buzz about its more popular counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, according to a fresh rumor, it is expected to receive a significant enhancement to its external cover display.

Samsung seems determined to keep its customers impressed and satisfied, despite fierce competition in the foldable phone market. With the foldable smartphone market gaining traction lately, Samsung seems to be preparing for some serious upgrades in its 2023 lineup. Let's take a look at everything we know so far about the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to fall in August 2023

Expected release dates

Samsung has a well-established pattern of releasing its annual phone lineup, with foldable devices usually announced and launched in August, following the release of the main Galaxy flagships earlier in the year.

It's unlikely that the Korean tech giant will deviate from this schedule in 2023, which means we can expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 unveiled together in August.

Typically, Samsung announces its foldable phones early in the month and releases them towards the end of August, a pattern that has been followed over the last few years. The company's foldable smartphone fans can mark their calendars for the upcoming August reveal.

Price

As of now, it's too early to speculate about the exact price of the Galaxy Flip 5. However, if we look at previous Z Flip releases, we can make some smart guesses about its pricing.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was released with the same price tag as its predecessor, the Z Flip 3, starting at $999 for the 128GB base model.

Therefore, it's reasonable to assume that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be similarly priced, perhaps with a slight increase. We can anticipate the entry-level model to be around $999 or slightly higher, but max up to $1049. Only time will tell what the actual price of the Galaxy Flip 5 will be, but we can expect it to be on par with previous foldable phone pricing.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected to feature a larger screen among other upgrades

Ice universe @UniverseIce Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is very likely to be of this design. I am in further research... Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is very likely to be of this design. I am in further research... https://t.co/1bVYOgmC0H

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a substantial upgrade to its outer cover display, surpassing the new Oppo Find N2 Flip. The Oppo device currently has a 3.26-inch display on its cover, occupying nearly half of the external portion of the phone.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a relatively tiny 1.9-inch display on the outside, which makes it challenging to read messages or perform tasks. However, rumors suggest that the Galaxy Flip 5 will not only match but exceed Oppo's cover screen size, although the exact dimensions remain unknown.

This could potentially alter the phone's design, making it even more desirable. Additionally, the phone is rumored to feature a teardrop-shaped hinge. This will enable it to close completely flat, leaving no gap between the two halves and reducing the visibility of the crease on the foldable screen.

Ice universe @UniverseIce An incredible design, I confirm that the outer screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 is close to a square. . An incredible design, I confirm that the outer screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 is close to a square. . https://t.co/eKPlBwCK4R

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to receive an upgraded camera system, which is long overdue. Samsung has previously used a rather standard dual camera setup, featuring wide and ultra-wide angle lenses in both the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4.

While this combination captures decent shots, it doesn't excel in any particular area, resulting in a somewhat dull and uninspiring photography experience. Fans are hopeful that Samsung will take things up a notch with the Galaxy Flip 5 and deliver a camera system that is truly remarkable

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

