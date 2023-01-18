Is the Oppo Find N2 worth buying in 2023?

The Oppo Find N2 is a flagship foldable smartphone with high-end system specifications. It has been massively upgraded to provide performance improvements over the original Find N.

The product is available in a price range of CNY 7,999 to CNY 8,999, which roughly converts to $1182 and $1130 in the US. It has two different variants: 12 GB RAM, which comes with 256 GB of storage, and 16 GB RAM, with 512 GB of storage.

This article determines whether the Oppo Find N2 is worth buying in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Oppo Find N2 is one of the best foldable smartphones out there

Specifications

Device Name Find N2 Brand Oppo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Screen Size 7.1-inch Display AMOLED Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Refresh Rate 120 Hz Camera (Rear) 50 MP (Main) 48 MP (Ultra Wide) 32 MP (Telephoto) Camera (Front) 32 MP RAM 12/16 GB OS ColorOS 13 (Android 13) Battery 4520 mAh Cellular Technology 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Storage 256/512 GB Charging 67W

The Oppo Find N2 has a large 7.1-inch AMOLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate and supports HDR 10+ to produce crystal clear images. This makes it the perfect phone for video editing, gaming, and watching videos without screen tearing. The refresh rate can be adjusted in the settings and reduced to 60 Hz to conserve battery life.

The device comes with a powerful and improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with improved cooling to prevent it from heating under heavy workloads. It can run multiple applications at the same time without any slowdown.

The 12 GB RAM variant of the product can easily handle multitasking without any issues. The 256 GB storage may seem low for gamers and professional users because of the massive space required to store huge edited media. However, Oppo has a solution to this issue: the 512 GB of storage with 16 GB of RAM variant.

The Oppo Find N2 supports the latest 5G technology for users to experience a high-speed internet connection with low latency. It has a decent battery life of 83 hours and can be fully charged in over 40 minutes using the 67 W fast charger.

The best part about the smartphone is the triple camera setup included in the rear. It can capture realistic images and videos in 4K at up to 60 fps and in 1080p at up to 240 fps using the 50 MP primary, 48 MP ultra-wide, and 32 MP telephoto lens. The device also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera, which can be used for video calling and recording in 1080p at 60 fps.

Drawbacks

While the Oppo Find N2 is a significantly improved version of its predecessors and provides many excellent features, it comes with one major limitation.

The flagship device was only released in China. The company has confirmed that the product is only available for purchase in China, adding that it has no intention of releasing it worldwide.

Additionally, the smartphone does not officially support Google apps, and users will need to use the stock applications.

Conclusion

The Oppo Find N2 is great for those who want to purchase a foldable smartphone with the latest hardware. However, the regional limitations make the device hard to obtain. Users will have to import it to their country, which will eliminate affordability.

Instead of spending a lot of money on this product, users can wait for the Flip variant of the smartphone as it is set to launch in February of this year.

