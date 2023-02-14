Nothing Phone (1) vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: how do the two compare in 2023?

The Nothing Phone (1) and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G are among the premium mid-range smartphones launched last year. While Nothing Phone (1) got hyped due to its unique design and features, the Samsung Galaxy A73 was in the limelight due to its 108MP camera, which is rare in the mid-range segment.

While both smartphones are reliable and feature impressive specs, they might not be apt for every user. This article will explore all the key aspects of both devices and help you make an informed choice to select the best in 2023.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Comparison, features, and more

Specifications, design, and display

Phone Nothing Phone (1) Samsung Galaxy A73 Current Price Around $470 Around $410 Processor Snapdragon 778G+ Snapdragon 778G Display 6.55in 120Hz OLED display 6.7in Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Camera Dual camera setup with 50MP main camera Quad camera with 108MP main camera Battery 4500mAh battery, 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 5000mAh non-removable battery, 25W charging

The Nothing Phone boasts a unique semi-transparent design with a multi-layered, textured glass coating that hints at internal components. LED strips in the phone create the "Glyph" interface and provide visual cues for incoming notifications and calls. This innovative design is one of the key selling points of the device.

In contrast, the Samsung A73 5G is a lightweight device that is comfortable to handle and offers good build quality, albeit with a plasticky feel. The device has an IP67 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. While the Aluminum edges provide a premium look, the camera bump is noticeable.

However, the Nothing Phone (1) offers a more premium look with its multi-layered glass coating, even though it is only splash-resistant with an IP53 rating.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While similar displays are available on similarly priced phones, the OLED technology makes for vibrant and punchy visuals, with support for HDR10+ providing an added visual boost.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a larger 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. You can manually adjust the refresh rate to either 60Hz or 120Hz, but there is no auto-switch option. Despite this, the display is top-notch and highly customizable, thanks to the extensive settings available.

Performance and camera

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a mid-range processor that delivers solid benchmark performance results. Although the phone is fast and responsive in the real world, it is not particularly impressive in terms of speed but gets the job done.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor that performs well, with the One UI optimized for a smooth experience; however, with last year's internals, the A73 5G is not very impressive in terms of performance for a premium mid-range device, despite its 5G capabilities.

It has become quite common for smartphones in this price range to feature multiple rear cameras, with most of them being subpar; however, the Nothing Phone (1) has just two rear camera lenses - one main and one ultrawide. While these are not flagship-level, they are still quite capable and provide good-quality photos during the day, but low-light photography may suffer somewhat.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G boasts better front and rear cameras on paper. Both selfie and rear-camera consistently produce good results on the A73, with a 108 MP rear and a 32 MP front camera.

However, the end result of both cameras is very similar despite the former having only two lenses and a lesser megapixel count.

Conclusion

While the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G offers better battery life, longer software support, a brighter display, and a more feature-rich UI, the Nothing Phone (1) stands out for its unique and premium design, including LED strips. The phone also charges faster and has minutely better benchmark performance.

Overall, both phones have advantages, and it ultimately depends on the user's preferences and priorities when deciding which smartphone best fits them.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

