Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which is the better flagship in 2023?

Google and Samsung are the first two brands that come to mind when you think about Android smartphones. The Pixel 7 Pro is the flagship variant from the latest Pixel 7 lineup launched in 2022 by the former and has been a success since its launch. On the other hand, the latter recently launched its S23 series on February 2, at the Galaxy Unpacked event for a competitive price tag of $1199.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is already a direct Android competitor to the Pixel 7 Pro, consumers are now more eager to know how the S23 Ultra, is going to perform against Google's flagship smartphone. This article will explore their upgrades, features, prices, and everything you need to know before making a choice.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro comparison, features, price, and more

Specifications, pricing, and availability

The Pixel 7 Pro is available both offline and online for around $899, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently open for pre-booking only on Samsung's official website for $1199.

Specification Pixel 7 Pro Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset Google Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7 inches, 1440x3120 (QHD+), LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.8 inches, QHD+, AMOLED 2X Infinity-O, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1750 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB (with 8GB RAM), 512GB or 1TB (with 12GB RAM) Camera 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with autofocus (125° FoV); 48MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/OIS; LDAF, Spectral and flicker sensor; 5x optical and up to 30x Super Res Zoom 200MP f/1.7 wide (Laser Auto Focus); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 10MP f/2.4 or f/4.9 telephoto w/OIS; 3x/10x optical zoom, 100x Space Zoom

Design and display

Both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro are top-notch in terms of design. However, the latter stands out with its unique camera bar on the back, whereas the former follows the common trend of designs with a simple back camera at the top left.

Samsung's S Pen, which once again got introduced with the S22 Ultra after the Note series, is a great tool for those who often note down details on their smartphones, making the phone unique compared to other devices.

The display size of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro is 6.8-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively, making them a good choice for users who prefer bigger screens. The former boasts a brighter display, offering 1750 nits compared to 1500 nits on Google's flagship. Moreover, Samsung's latest model is more durable with a Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance and camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have two of the most powerful chips on the market. The former has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro uses the Tensor G2 processor and comes with 12GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. Both devices run on Android 13, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra featuring One UI 5.1 and the Google phone having its custom version of the OS with added features like call screening and photo unblur.

Regarding the camera, both have their own pros and cons. But overall, the massive 200MP on the S23 Ultra with added capabilities such as Astro photography is expected to perform outstandingly. While the Pixel 7 Pro has one of the best cameras with Google's fantastic computational photography, it'll be worth keeping an eye on how Samsung's latest flagship performs in the long term.

Although both are amazing choices for an Android flagship smartphone, if you're more into cameras, the S23 Ultra can be a better option for you as Samsung claims that it is able to shoot professional videos. However, Pixel's low price tag makes it a great choice if you want competitive performance at a comparatively affordable price.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes