Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date, expected specs, prices, and more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most anticipated flip phone of the year. When it comes to mainstream foldable phones, Samsung is widely considered one of the best companies, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two such products that can back that. Yes, there are other competitors, but the experience Samsung provides has been unmatched as per user reports.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to go live on July 27, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea, and there have been rumors about the specs and release date for the Galaxy Flip 5.

Details about the awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

New renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and other anticipated devices have surfaced as the Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event approaches. Here is what we know so far.

When will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 release?

The Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner and we might expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and the official version of the OneUI 6 if we are to analyze the previous trends. It is not confirmed when the device itself is going to be available for the public, but we can expect the Flip 5 to be available before the last quarter of 2023. And as far as the price is considered, this is going to be on a slightly higher side.

Samsung did not raise prices for the Galaxy S23 line compared to its predecessor. If the Galaxy Z Flip 5 follows this trend, it should cost the same as the Z Flip 4, which had a starting price of $999. There are many reasons to believe that Flip 5 will be available for purchase at the same price as indicated by earlier leaks.

What design changes are there in the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Ross Young @DSCCRoss As I told my Super Followers yesterday, there are a couple of important changes coming to the Z Flip 5... pic.twitter.com/rEcD2DvaWw

A reliable source, Ross Young, tweeted in December 2022 that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a new hinge design that will help lessen the visibility of the seam on the display. This was considered one of the biggest issues, given the nature of how foldable smartphones works. Hopefully, this design change will somewhat mitigate that.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's cover screen was only 1.9 inches, but the Z Flip 5's exterior display ought to be much bigger. The cover display will measure about 3.4 inches in width, and a number of additional leakers have now verified that display size. Even though the cover screen is bigger, it won't completely encircle the book's outer cover, but it will undoubtedly be more useful than the one before it. A perfect example is the new flippable smartphone from Motorola launched recently.

What are the specifications for the Galaxy Flip 5?

Have a look at the following table to have a clear idea about what features might come to the Galaxy Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Displays External: 3.4-inch, 740 x 720, AMOLED | Internal: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 2,640 x 1,080, 425 ppi, 1Hz to 120 Hz Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Gen 2+, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, No expandable storage Battery 3700mAh Cameras 12MP, f/1.8, 12MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide | Selfie: 10MP, f/2.4 IP Rating IPX68 Ports and Connectivity USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual-SIM (nanoSIM and eSIM support) Software Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1

Samsung is the market leader for foldable and flip devices, and if we are to believe these rumors, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to have a lot of potential. However, there is a chance for a shift given the innovations other manufacturers are bringing in.