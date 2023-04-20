The recent announcement of the ROG Phone 7 by the Taiwanese tech company ASUS has created quite a buzz in the smartphone industry. The best available from the company is its Zenfone 9, the compact flagship beloved by so many. The overall user experience and performance give the Zenfone 9 its signature. Meanwhile, ASUS introduced its gaming mobile successor in April 2023, the ROG Phone 7, which is packed with features that a gamer needs.

The compact flagship Zenfone 9 was launched in July last year and is still relevant when it comes to camera performance, display panel, and a good in-hand feel. The ROG Phone 7 has a beast of a processor, a high-refresh-rate display, and advanced cooling features.

This article will take into account all the major features that set both devices alike and apart and might help you choose your next ASUS phone.

ROG Phone 7 vs. Zenfone 9, the ultimate ASUS smartphone battle

Are gamers going to win, or will the compact flagship take a leap? Let's find out by comparing the overall specs and terms of use that an average user or gamer might consider before spending their bucks on these devices.

ROG Global @ASUS_ROG



#ROGPhone7 #ForThoseWhoDare #Snapdragon Here's a quick look at the specs and exciting features of the ROG Phone 7 series. Here's a quick look at the specs and exciting features of the ROG Phone 7 series.#ROGPhone7 #ForThoseWhoDare #Snapdragon https://t.co/zfxCuZBkMD

Overall specifications

Device ASUS Zenfone 9 ASUS ROG Phone 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Octa-core, Adreno 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM Upto 16GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5X Display 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP Macro Optical ZoomNA NA NA Video Recording Up to 8K 24 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage Upto 256GB UFS 3.1 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 4300 mAh, 30W fast charging 6000mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 Charging Speed 30W 65W in the box Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 30W Power Adapter, Phone case Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $655 Expected $999

Both gorgeous devices run on the latest Android version, Android 13, and flaunt their Zen UI. One noticeable difference between the user experience here is that the ROG 7 also supports hardware customization support through various settings. The pricing of the ROG 7 is not yet revealed, but as per trends, one can expect this phone to be listed at around $999, while the Zenfone 9 is available starting from $655.

Designed for hardcore gamers, it makes sense why the ROG Phone 7 is priced at around a thousand dollars, considering the specs. A gamer who wants to outperform others and get into the competitive scenario should definitely consider spending his money on the ROG 7.

Performance

We have a clear winner here. The ROG Phone 7 boasts Qualcomm's latest, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which can smoothly run any operation you throw at it. The Zenfone 9, on the other hand, runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Remember, this processor is more than enough for any everyday task, but heavy games run better on the 8 Gen 2 chipset.

We have 16 gigs of the latest LPDDR5X RAM paired with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage on ROG 7, while Zenfone 9 has up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. So we can say that ROG 7 is better in performance.

Camera

Both devices are similar in camera performance to say. They both contain the Sony IMX766X primary sensor with the same aperture. While the image processing in the 8 Gen 2 is better, as we have seen in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the difference in image quality between Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 7 is unnoticeable.

Images come out crisp and detailed and have good HDR. The sensors shoot good color-accurate photos in daylight but might struggle in harsh lighting conditions like at night.

If you are looking for a good phone for mobile photography, check out the best phones for photography.

Display

Undisturbed display of the ROG phone 7 ( Image via GSMArena)

If other things don't matter and you want a phone with a beautiful display panel, the ROG 7 is a clear winner. The display is undisturbed without a camera notch and can refresh up to 165Hz. Zenfone 9 has a mini display when compared to ROG Phone 7, and this might be attractive to those who like compact phones.

Displays on both devices use Samsung AMOLED technology and do their jobs pretty well. New users might not notice a huge difference between the 120Hz and 165Hz refresh rates, but for a gamer, a dynamic display is as important as the processor. So for long smooth gaming sessions, the points go to the ROG Phone 7.

Battery

As a gaming device, the ROG Phone 7 is expected to have a large battery, which it does with a 6000mAh battery that supports QuickCharge 5.0 and comes with a 65W PD charger in the box.

It has two USB Type-C ports, one at the bottom and another at the side, allowing streamers to go live easily. The Zenfone 9 only has a 4300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and is more than enough for a day of usage.

Verdict

Now, the best part. The right choice among the best ASUS devices depends on your budget, what you want to do with the device on a daily basis, and the form factor.

While the ROG Phone 7, with its advanced cooling system, is a great option for streamers and hardcore gamers, it might not be ideal for someone who wants a good phone for everyday usage.

Surely the Zenfone 9 can run games pretty well, but the device might heat up, and prolonged sessions might result in lagging issues. There is a good price difference between the devices, and if you don't mind an 8.15-ounce smartphone making a bulge in your pocket, you should go for the ASUS ROG Phone 7.

For more about ROG 7 and its comparisons, check out the following: ROG 7 vs. OnePlus 11 and ROG 7 vs. iPhone 14.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes