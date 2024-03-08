What is the new listen to ChatGPT message feature, and how to use it?

Users can now listen to ChatGPT messages or responses using the read-aloud feature. Apart from being helpful for visually impaired users, the feature comes in handy for individuals who are on the go and want to hear the answers to their questions. While there is a set of steps to listen to the response, you can set ChatGPT to always read the conversation out aloud.

The most exciting news is that the feature is available in 37 different languages, and ChatGPT will automatically detect the language you are using to provide efficient results. It is important to note that OpenAI is gradually rolling out the feature, so you’ll likely get it very soon if you don't see it already.

Here is how you can listen to ChatGPT messages

Complete step-by-step procedure to use the "Read-Aloud" feature (Image via OpenAI/Wikipedia)

In-app

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app and type your prompt to ask a question in your preferred language.

Step 2: Wait for a bit to allow ChatGPT to generate a response.

Step 3: After you get the desired output, tap and hold the response. This will open up an advanced menu with options like Copy, Select Text, Bad Response, Regenerate Response, and Read Aloud.

Step 4: From the pop-up menu, tap on the Read Aloud option.

On web

Step 1: Go to the ChatGPT website and ask your question.

Step 2: Wait for the response.

Step 3: Click the speaker icon below the response to listen to the message.

Open AI has just started rolling out the feature on the web version, so don’t worry if you don’t get the Read Aloud button on ChatGPT web. Here’s what they've said about it on X:

Expand Tweet

By following the steps above, you can listen to ChatGPT messages manually. But there are more things you can try.

Automatically listen to ChatGPT messages

Once ChatGPT starts reading a response aloud, you will see a bar with multiple action buttons and time duration counter on the top. You can pause, forward, or rewind the audio from the bar.

An icon is located beside the time duration (as specified in the image below). You can tap on the icon to read the new message aloud automatically.

Listen to ChatGPT messages automatically (Image via Sportskeeda)

ChatGPT audio chat

In addition to just listening to ChatGPT messages, you can use audio chat to have a conversation with ChatGPT. Just click on the headphone icon next to the prompt box.

The first time you try this out, you'll be prompted to select from five options for the voice model for ChatGPT. You can choose one based on your preferences. After this, you'll be able to ask a question directly by voice instead of typing it, and ChatGPT will also respond in audio format.

Audio chat in ChatGPT (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will get two buttons on the screen, one to pause the conversation and the other to close the audio chat. Once you close the audio chat, you can even read the conversation that you had with ChatGPT.

It is also worth noting that you can listen to ChatGPT messages in the 3.5 version as well. That means you don’t need to pay for the premium version to use this feature.

