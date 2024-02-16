OpenAI's Sora: How to use and everything we know so far

OpenAI's Sora is an AI system that can create videos of higher resolution in response to textual inputs. The model can be used to generate a one-minute video featuring detailed scenes, dynamic camera work, and more than one character with natural-looking emotions. Moreover, it does not require multiple images as input but rather single ones or videos that it can also analyze and produce consistent follow-up footage for.

In this piece, we'll explore everything about OpenAI's Sora, how to use the model, and more.

What is OpenAI's Sora?

In Japanese, the term "Sora" stands for sky. It is a text-to-video dissemination model that creates approximately 1-minute-long videos with a high resemblance to reality. It was designed by OpenAI, who say that their new model uses still images or footage from already existing videos and can produce realistic-looking videos. They have announced this on their website in a blog post:

"Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions."

The AI company has also reported that the model possesses a sophisticated grasp of language, allowing it to effectively process cues and produce immersive, lively characters with their personalities and moods. Moreover, Sora can handle multiple camera setups at once so that various generated shots will be tailored to characters and visual aesthetics.

How to use OpenAI's Sora

OpenAI's Sora has not been available to the public yet, and the company has kept many details about it, including how the system works and was developed, under wraps. The text-to-video model is undergoing a red-teaming process, whereby a group of specialists is playing the role of potential adversaries to exploit possible weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the system. Regarding this, the company stated:

"We are also granting access to a number of visual artists, designers, and filmmakers to gain feedback on how to advance the model to be most helpful for creative professionals."

By limiting its access, OpenAI wants to ensure that it remains secure and gather feedback from a valuable community regarding how to improve its assistance with creative tasks further. Thus, we will have to wait until we can test this new AI model.

Cons of OpenAI's Sora

There are mentions of a few weaknesses in Sora, according to OpenAI's blog post. Firstly, the model may have difficulties simulating the physics of a complex scene correctly, and it can miss some instances of cause and effect.

Besides, the AI model may also confuse the spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right. Moreover, it can face challenges when it comes to providing precise descriptions of events that develop over time, like following a particular camera trajectory.

Sora may result in producing wrong, offensive, or dangerous output, like defaming data confidentiality. Sora may also produce output that is genuine yet indistinguishable from reality and hence may have ethical and social implications, like spreading falsehoods, playing with people’s sentiments, or tarnishing trustworthiness.

Even though the technologies we are witnessing or have yet to witness will have their advantages and disadvantages, we need to wait for this new AI model to be able to test it and witness its effects directly.

