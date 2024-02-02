Google Bard just became a whole lot better thanks to the addition of the Gemini Pro AI model across multiple languages and regions. The chatbot now also has an image generation feature to rival the top-gen AI leaders in the market, like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and others.

Gemini Pro is Google's most advanced AI model yet. It debuted back in 2023 but was only available in the English language. Starting February 1, 2024, it will be available in over 40 languages in over 230 countries. One can now use the updated capabilities, advanced reasoning, summarizing, and coding capabilities of the model in all these languages, making the chatbot much more relevant.

Besides, Bard is also adding a new image generator feature. This will put it a step ahead of rival ChatGPT, which is a Large Language Model and can't work with images. The new feature will only be available in the English language as of now, with support for other languages to roll out shortly.

Image generator and Gemini Pro makes Google Bard one of the most advanced Gen AI chatbots

A Google Bard-generated image (Image via Google)

Some of the latest features headed to Google Bard as part of the Gemini Pro update are double-checking responses across multiple languages. You can now click on the "G" icon to prompt the chatbot to check the internet for further information that could enrich your response. It can also check for contradicting information.

The new image generation feature is powered by Google's Imagen 2 model. You can simply prompt the chatbot to generate pictures. To protect originality and the spread of AI deep fakes, the feature is embedded with SynthID watermarks for quick identification.

Besides these updates to Bard, Google is also introducing a bunch of other AI features to Android and the Pixel:

ImageFX, TextFX, and MusicFX generative AI tools are now available for beta testing from the Google Labs website. These tools are only available in the US, New Zealand, Kenya, and Australia as of now. Generative AI features in Maps are now publicly available. Cody Rigsby's rides are now available on Maps. Circle to Search features are now rolling out.

Overall, the addition of the latest features makes Google Bard a much more competent chatbot and brings it nearer to the best in the industry. Per recent developments, it is now close to coming out of the beta phase.