Twitter’s Grok AI vs ChatGPT: Which is the better AI chatbot?

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has launched Grok AI, a synthetically intelligent chatbot to rival ChatGPT. It is now available in a closed beta stage, but only select X Premium users in the United States can use it for the time being.

Some early benchmark data revealed by xAI, the company behind the large language model (LLM), suggests that Grok is performing better than GPT-3.5 with just two months of training. It reportedly has the capabilities to level Google's Palm-2 and GPT-4. This makes the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's AI much more efficient than most competing technologies that have had a longer time in training.

Some key differentiators separate Grok from ChatGPT, the first LLM chatbot that caused ripples in the industry late last year. This article explores the key ways in which OpenAI's alternative is better or worse. Do note this isn't a full-blown comparison because Grok is still in early beta and hasn't rolled out publicly yet.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Grok AI is fundamentally different from ChatGPT and may be better

Elon Musk's xAI has trained Grok to stand out in the mass of AI chatbots. Their first launch cuts with the excessive formal tone adopted by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard. It packs its responses with a sense of humor, which other chatbots won't do unless specifically asked.

Moreover, Grok AI has access to all new posts on X. This gives the bot an edge over ChatGPT, which scrapes all new material published on the internet and ingests them to expand its knowledge base. Since xAI's language model will be relying on posts from a social media platform, it will be updated with the latest events way faster than ChatGPT.

Grok AI isn't free, unlike ChatGPT

ChatGPT is currently available in two language models: GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. The former is completely free, while the latter, a more improved version, will cost you $20 a month. This isn't the case with Grok.

The latest chatbot is currently in a closed beta stage wherein only a select X Premium users from the United States can access the AI. Upon launch, it will be available alongside X Premium+, a $16 monthly subscription that also bundles other features like post-editing, verified badges, and others.

Moreover, Grok AI hasn't rolled out publicly yet. While you can visit the OpenAI website and start using ChatGPT right away, such isn't the case with xAI's alternative.

To use it, you need to sign up for a waitlist, which is limited to only those with an X Premium subscription plan. Then, if you are onboarded onto the beta program, you may start using the bot. Do note that everyone who signs up won't get access to Grok AI either.