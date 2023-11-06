How to use Twitter (X) Grok AI by Elon Musk

xAI's Grok AI entered an early beta stage earlier today as it became available to the public. The large language model competes directly against the likes of Google Bard, ChatGPT, and others. This is the first launch of Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company after it was formed earlier this year in the summer. The AI chatbot is rather witty and its responses often have a tinge of humor, as showcased by its billionaire founder on X (formerly Twitter).

Grok AI is currently available in a closed beta stage, meaning only select verified X users in the United States with an invite can use it. Musk tweeted earlier today to confirm that the chatbot will be available to X Premium+ subscribers once it's out of the current stage. The upcoming X subscription plan is priced at $16, twice that of the original Basic tier.

How to use Elon Musk's Grok AI today

Currently, the AI chatbot from X isn't available for everyone to use freely. You have to be a verified X user and be in the United States to be eligible to join the waitlist from xAI's official website. Qualified users have already logged into grok.x.ai and started using the bot. Since the beta program will add more users soon, the waitlist is worth signing up for.

Do note that Grok AI isn't fully ready yet, as explained by xAI in an introductory tweet. The bot has only had two months of training so far, so it is in a very early stage. The developers expect it to improve vastly over the next few weeks.

Grok AI is able to hold its own against other chatbots

Some early benchmark data shared by the company showcased that Grok-1, the large language model behind the new chatbot, is already better than some of the leading competitors in the market, like GPT-3.5 and Inflection-1. The bot, however, still falls behind Googe's Palm-2 and GPT-4.

xAI initially started training the bot with 33 billion parameters. The initial version of the language model was named Grok-0, and it was well behind the current industry-leading chatbots. Later, the model was upgraded and trained with 70 billion parameters, leading to the formation of Grok-1.

In a comparative benchmark using the 2023 Hungarian national high school finals in mathematics, Grok secured a C grade with 59% marks, while Claude-2 got 55%, and GPT-4 secured a B with 68%. Grok-0, on the other hand, secured just 37% marks in the test. In just two months, xAI's competitor has nearly leveled other chatbots that have had years of training now. This makes the new kid on the block "exceptionally efficient," as noted by the company in a blog post.

Overall, Grok is another superb entry into the synthetically intelligent chatbot lineup. What makes it unique is that it often uses humor in its responses, a feature largely absent in other alternatives. However, only a few users have access to the bot right now, and it will be locked to X Premium+ subscribers upon launch.