What is xAI? Exploring Elon Musk's new ChatGPT competitor

A new AI tech firm has joined the chat: xAI. Headed by Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX, the company is focused on a new and upcoming AI tool called "TruthGPT," as he previously revealed. The company has hired team members from various tech firms like OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, DeepMind, and even Musk-owned companies, including Twitter and Tesla.

Their main goal is to take on large language models, such as OpenAI's GPT 3.5, GPT 4, and Google's LaMDA. It is worth noting that Elon's association with the AI industry is nothing new.

In 2015, he was involved in forming OpenAI, the Sam Altman-led company that owns ChatGPT. Musk was one of the original board members of the company until he stepped down three years later in 2018.

According to some reports, xAI Corp was incorporated in the US state of Nevada in March.

How will xAI's TruthGPT differ from OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Musk is focused on making AI safer for human beings. He has repeatedly stressed how artificial intelligence can threaten mankind and has said it has the potential for "civilization destruction." Thus, as the billionaire envisions, the AI models from xAI will encompass the "true nature of the universe."

Other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard have morality programmed into them. This prompts them to limit their answers around set parameters and follow a code of ethics.

Elon plans to do things differently.

TruthGPT will be "maximally curious," he says. Instead of setting some artificial limits, the upcoming chatbot from xAI will try to "understand the true nature of the universe," as Elon Musk said in Twitter Spaces. He added:

"I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity."

The AI firm is still in its early stages. The company is operating as a startup, so TruthGPT might take years to hit the market. Although the idea of the upcoming chatbot is interesting, we might have to wait a while before figuring out what Elon plans for the masses.

