Why does Elon Musk have a scar on his neck? Key takeaways from Tucker Carlson interview explored

On April 17, American business magnate Elon Musk appeared for an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where netizens were quick to notice a scar on his neck.

During the interview, the 51-year-old warned people about the downsides of the advancement of artificial intelligence. He stated that AI could lead to “civilization destruction.”

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx BREAKING: @ElonMusk discusses creating an alternative to OpenAI, TruthGPT, because it is being trained to be politically correct and to lie to people. BREAKING: @ElonMusk discusses creating an alternative to OpenAI, TruthGPT, because it is being trained to be politically correct and to lie to people. https://t.co/HTFnve9o6d

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction.”

Musk recalled working on artificial intelligence with Google co-founder Larry Page years ago, adding that he used to warn the latter about the significance of AI "safety."

However, as he spoke, netizens could not help but notice a scar on his neck, sparking speculations online.

Joe Biden Showered With His Own Daughter @realGregKarnes ...is that a scar around Elon Musk's neck... ...is that a scar around Elon Musk's neck...

Elon Musk's neck scar is from two spinal cord surgeries

Elon Musk opened up about his back and neck problems in 2020. On October 17, 2020, a Twitter user @flyerandyp asked Musk if he had spinal cord surgery since he had a neck scar.

He shared that he had Mobi-C disc being inserted in at C5-C6. But the first surgery could not remove the bone spur in his spinal cord, and it was successfully removed in his second surgery.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @flyerandyp @mojosusan Maybe I can be helpful. Had Mobi-C disc put in at C5-C6, however 1st surgery failed to remove bone spur sticking into my spinal cord. 2nd surgery took care of it. Recommend using Yelp or other online reviews of doctors. Effectiveness varies widely. @flyerandyp @mojosusan Maybe I can be helpful. Had Mobi-C disc put in at C5-C6, however 1st surgery failed to remove bone spur sticking into my spinal cord. 2nd surgery took care of it. Recommend using Yelp or other online reviews of doctors. Effectiveness varies widely.

During his latest interview with Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk said he supports the government's regulations on artificial intelligence even though he does not like to be regulated. He believes that once AI "may be in control," it may be too late to impose rules.

"A regulatory agency needs to start with a group that initially seeks insight into AI, then solicits opinion from industry, and then has proposed rule-making.”

He also argued that humans have an advantage over their chimpanzee counterparts because, although chimps are more agile and strong, humans are smarter. He predicted that AI will outperform mankind in its most productive area.

"Now what happens when something vastly smarter than the smartest person comes along in silicon form? It's very difficult to predict what will happen in that circumstance."

Calling it "singularity," he continued:

"It's a singularity like a black hole, because you don't know what happens after that. It's hard to predict. So I think we should be cautious with A.I., and I think there should be some government oversight because it is a danger to the public."

Speaking about the importance of being regulated, Musk said it is necessary so that companies don't compromise on the safety of people:

"It's not fun to be regulated. It's sort of arduous to be regulated. I have a lot of experience with very good regulated industries because obviously automotive is highly regulated. You can fill this room with all the regulations that are required for a production car just in the United States."

Elon Musk's interview with Tucker Carlson will air in two parts, with the first segment already being aired on Monday, April 17. The second segment is scheduled to broadcast on Tuesday, April 18.

