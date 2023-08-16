TweetDeck is now a paid service and is called X Pro

TweetDeck, the social media dashboard used to manage X or Twitter accounts, is no longer free. Starting August 15, its users woke up to a paywall redirecting them to the X Premium subscription page when they tried to access this online dashboard. They must now pay a monthly or annual fee to continue using it. Not just that, but the TweetDeck has also been rebranded to keep it in line with X's new branding.

Notably, the app used to be a standalone dashboard before it was acquired by Twitter in 2011 for a massive $40 million after a bidding war with Bill Gates' UberMedia. With this acquisition, X made it easier for this program's users to follow multiple lists and trends and easily manage multiple accounts.

Let's take a look at the latest development concerning X Pro.

TweetDeck is a paid service now

The news about this app being a paid service doesn't surprise those following the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform on social media. X made tweeted back in July about a new and improved version of TweetDeck with a visually overhauled deck. It announced new features for this dashboard, like full composer functionality, video docking, Spaces, polls, etc.

However, the above tweet's most crucial bit is that in 30 days, users have to be verified to continue using the service. Those who want to use it must subscribe to X Premium or Twitter Blue. For the uninitiated, the service is priced at $8/month or $84/year in available countries. For the cost, users get features that allow them to edit tweets, long tweets, reduced ads, highlight posts, BookMark Folders, and more.

TweetDeck is now called X Pro

Following Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the popular micro-blogging platform has undergone a major rebrand. Since its name has been changed to X, it was only fair to give TweetDeck the same treatment.

This dashboard's URL remains the same; however, its branding has been changed to X Pro across the webpage, including the landing one. Considering that Twitter.com was recently changed to X.com, one can safely assume that a URL change for X Pro is in the pipeline too.

Elon Musk is traveling at breakneck speed to transition to X branding across the platform. There are still various instances on the website and apps where you can spot the term Twitter and tweet on the social media platform. That being said, we can expect the team over at X.com to transition entirely in the next few days. As for X Pro, users can either pay $8 a month or use an alternative like Tweeten, Tweetastic, or others.