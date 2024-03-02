All Google Pixel phones confirmed to get Android 15 update

Android 15 is finally available as a beta update on many Google Pixel smartphones, and we can expect a stable release soon. Android 15 is also expected to be available on the Pixel 9 phones, with a simultaneous release for all older models. So, you may wonder if your Pixel device will receive the update.

In this article, we will go over all of the Google Pixel phones that are slated to receive the Android 15 update. Other older Pixel smartphones not mentioned in the list might not receive this update due to incompatible hardware.

Android 15 update for Google Pixel smartphones in 2024

The Google Pixel 8 smartphones will receive the Android 15 update (Image via Google)

Although Google hasn't officially provided any specific date for the next Android OS update release, we can expect it to be launched simultaneously with the Google Pixel 9 series of phones. Usually, Android's incremental OS update is available in Pixel smartphones after the second quarter. However, over the past couple of years, Google has released incremental OS updates in September or October.

If the Google Pixel 9 series is launched in the third quarter with Android 15, and our predictions are accurate, we expect all the latest Pixel smartphones to receive the update after the launch.

Below, we have listed all the Google Pixel phones confirmed to get the Android 15 update:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Should you download the Android 15 Developer Preview update on your Google Pixel phones?

The Android 15 Developer Preview 1 beta update is now available for Google Pixel phones (Image via FoneArena)

The Android 15 Developer Preview 1 update for all the abovementioned phones has been available since mid-February 2024. But you might be confused about whether to download it or wait for the stable release; we recommend the latter.

As the name suggests, this Developer Preview update is intended for developers and designed for developers to test all the apps and usual settings. Therefore, you might encounter bugs or random app crashes that can ruin your smartphone experience or cause data loss.

Hence, you can now avoid installing the Developer Preview beta update. But, if you have a spare Google Pixel phone and your device is eligible for the update, you can try installing the Android 15 Google Developer Preview 1 update.

Check other similar articles here:

All Motorola smartphones confirmed to get Android 13 II All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get Android 15 (One UI 7) update II All Xiaomi phones set to get Android 15 (MIUI 16) update