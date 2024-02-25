All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get Android 15 (One UI 7) update

One UI 7 based on Android 15 is anticipated to roll out to many Samsung Galaxy phones by the end of this year. The Android 15 beta update was recently made available for Google Pixel smartphones, and as the next major OS update from Samsung, the One UI 7 will come with several improvements and new security features. So, many people want to know which devices are confirmed to get the update, and whether your Samsung device is on the list.

In this article, we will go over all of the Samsung Galaxy phones that are slated to receive the Android 15 update. Although other older Samsung Galaxy phones might receive this update as well, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Android 15 (One UI 7) update for Samsung Galaxy phones in 2024

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive the One UI 7 update later this year (Image via Samsung)

Although Samsung has not provided any specific date for the next One UI release officially, we can expect it to be released a couple of months after the Android 15 launch. Usually, Android's incremental OS update is available in Google pixel smartphones after the second quarter, but over the past couple of years, Google's Android OS update has been delayed and has launched post-September.

If the Android 15 update gets an official release date in July or August, we can expect One UI 7 to launch a month or so after that. If our predictions prove to be accurate and there are no other delays, the One UI 7 will hopefully become available in the fourth quarter of 2024, as a stable update in new Samsung smartphones.

Below we have listed all the Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get the Android 15 (One UI 7) update.

Samsung Galaxy S series

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A15 LTE

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A14 LTE

Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy F series

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F15

Samsung Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M15

The Android 15 with One UI 7 will be available on eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphones by the end of this year (Image via FreeFast)

According to Samsung's software update policy, all the devices mentioned above are confirmed to get the One UI 7 update. Budget and midrange Samsung Galaxy phones launched with Android 13 will also receive this update, as Samsung provides at least two years of OS updates in all their phones.

Additionally, flagship S-series and Z-series Galaxy phones launched with Android 12 or later will receive the next One UI update by the end of this year. Samsung Galaxy Tablets from the S8 and S9 series will also receive this update.

Check other similar articles here:

All Motorola smartphones confirmed to get Android 13 II All Motorola phones promised to get Android 15 II How to update to Samsung Galaxy One UI 6