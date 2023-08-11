Samsung's latest OS update for its smartphones, One UI 6, is now officially open for its flagship S23 series, with more devices expected to receive the update in the coming months. Initially, the beta update will be available in the United States, Germany, and South Korea, with other regions expected to receive the update soon. Additionally, Samsung has promised new design changes with One UI 6 to enhance the user experience.

After the initial beta update for the S23 devices, Samsung is expected to progressively commence public betas for every other eligible smartphone and tablet, which is supposed to get the new OS update. In this post, we will look at some of the key new features we expect to see in the new One UI 6 update from Samsung.

New Quick Settings panel, camera widget, and other key features coming to Samsung's One UI 6 update

We now take a look at the top ten new features, which are expected to be available in the One UI 6 beta update. All the new features mentioned are incorporated from Google's Android 14 update, with some unique design elements added to give users a more pleasing look.

1) New Quick Settings panel

With the latest One UI 6 beta update, Samsung has introduced a new Quick Settings panel. With this visual change, users can easily differentiate between all the different toggles and options, as you get 4x3 quick settings options.

You will get better access to several functions, especially frequently used ones, with a separate bar for brightness adjustment.

2) New dynamic wallpapers

Dynamic wallpapers, which are dependent on user circumstances, are another important feature highlighted by Samsung.

For example, when you choose sleep mode, the wallpaper will automatically change to fit the user's mood or preferences. There will also be various new live and static wallpapers to pick from.

3) New lock screen options

In terms of further aesthetic changes, One UI 6 will allow you to select distinct lock screens based on Modes and Routines.

This is similar to what you can do with the iPhone's lock screen and Focus modes. Users will also have more Always On Display (AOD) choices, improving customization options.

4) Camera widget

With the new One UI 6 update Samsung has also introduced a new Camera widget, which will store different presets for camera mode.

Additionally, users can use other camera widgets to save location, photo information, and storage locations for different modes.

5) Ability to hide weather info on the lock screen

Until the Android 13 update, the lock screen on most Android smartphones provided weather information. Many people disliked this on their smartphones.

So, with the One UI 6, Android 14 upgrade, Samsung has included the ability to deactivate weather information on the lock screen.

6) More advanced Nearby Share

Nearby Share is Android's version of Apple's AirDrop technology, which allows you to wirelessly and locally transfer files. Samsung Quick Share is a function in Samsung's One UI for transferring files easily between Samsung Galaxy devices.

But with Android 14, Nearby Share is now easier to access and even lets you share a new photo or screenshot immediately after downloading or shooting them.

7) New Theme Icons

Samsung has constantly introduced more options for a customizable look on your Galaxy options.

With One UI 6, we will also see new themes and icon packs being introduced. This will allow users to give their Samsung smartphones a more unique look.

8) Better performance

With One UI 6, users can expect faster animation and app opening speeds. This will ensure that you get a lag-free experience for all day-to-day tasks, and your overall experience will be much smoother.

9) New default font

With the latest One UI update, Samsung has also introduced a new default font that promises a more stylish and modern feel. The font will be enabled by default after the beta update installation.

10) More Photo Editor options

With the new One UI update, Samsung has added more options in their Photo Editor tool in the Gallery app. You can now make changes to drawings, texts and even draw custom stickers to any image stored on your Galaxy smartphone.

It also includes new text background options and font styles for customization. All these changes will let you get the perfect look for your images.

So these were all the changes you would see on your Samsung Galaxy smartphones after successfully updating to One UI 6. Samsung plans to release the update to all the major smartphones, and they have assured that the stable release will reach out to most users by the end of this year.

