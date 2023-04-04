Top 7 hidden smartphone features you never knew existed

Many consumers are unaware of the adjustments the companies make to enhance productivity and gadget production, despite the fact that features set smartphones apart from the competition. Nowadays, everyone has a mobile, which is a 6-inch gadget with a ton of capabilities and has become an indispensable part of our life. We use these gadgets for both communication and leisure.

Despite the fact that we use our cell phones every day, many of us are still unaware of these hidden functions. These Android and iOS tips and hacks can improve our user experience and make using our gadgets more productive. Let's take a look at the top seven secret smartphone features that you probably didn't know existed.

7 best hidden smartphone features to try out: Notification snoozing, Focus mode, and more

1) Notification snoozing

This smartphone option is for those who prefer to deal with alerts later. It is useful if you are preoccupied with other tasks or run into a message that doesn't need your immediate attention. To utilize this, go to Notification settings > Advanced settings > Enable Show Snooze Button and turn on the feature.

As a result, you may choose to snooze any type of notification for a maximum of two hours. This feature is of great use in meetings and schools, plus one bonus is that you get to say that you like snoozing notifications for maximum productivity.

2) Schedule Do Not Disturb mode

Many of us mute our phones using the Do Not Disturb (DND) option when we are in important meetings or while we are sleeping. The majority of smartphones do, however, also provide a scheduling option that enables you to choose particular periods when your phone will automatically enter the DND mode.

This function, which can be found under the Do Not Disturb settings, allows you to choose a timetable for when you don't want to be interrupted by alerts.

3) Disable lock screen at home

To keep your device secure, you can set up a PIN code or biometric scan to unlock it. However, this makes accessing your apps more difficult as you have to unlock your phone for every small task. Google's Smart Lock feature removes this barrier, granting you instant access to your phone — but only when you're at home.

Tap Security & privacy, then More security settings, and then Smart Lock. You can disable the lock screen not only when you're at home (the Trusted Places option), but also when your phone's Bluetooth is connected to a trusted device, such as your car stereo unit, or when it detects you have it on you.

4) Focus mode

Digital Wellbeing features present both in Android and iOS, include Focus mode, which aims to help you live a healthier life. It's easy to become distracted by so many apps on our phones. This particular feature allows you to pause apps temporarily or schedule them.

This allows you to enjoy a fun date night, an important meeting, or Saturday mornings with your kids without interruptions. The Focus mode can be accessed via Settings or by using Digital Wellbeing dashboard.

5) Customized vibration patterns

The majority of smartphones have a feature that lets you personalize your vibration patterns. You can set different patterns for various notification types with this setting, which is typically located in the sound settings. For text messages, emails, and phone calls, for instance, you can configure a different vibration pattern.

When your phone is on silent, this can be especially helpful because you can tell what kind of notification you receive simply by feeling the vibration pattern. Let's say you have someone whose call you want to recognize without even looking at your screen. In that case, this feature comes in quite useful.

6) Voice-recognition commands

Voice recognition is a feature that is frequently disregarded but has a lot of potential uses. The majority of smartphones have an integrated voice recognition feature that enables voice control of the device. Android has Google Assistant and iOS has voice assistant Siri.

You can use your voice to open apps, send text messages, and make phone calls using this feature, which can be enabled in the settings. You can do cool things with a voice assistant like find out the weather instantly, check the score of your favorite game, or even listening to dad jokes, if you are into them.

7) Sharing files via WiFi-direct or Nearby-Share

Wi-Fi Direct has the same "discover, pair, and send" functionality as Bluetooth. However, it is currently less common than the latter and some devices might not support it. While different UIs provide their version of sharing hosts, Samsung has its quick share feature whereas MI has MI-share.

Currently, most Android devices come with a feature called Nearby-Share that makes use of WiFi and Bluetooth while sharing files between Android devices. The best thing about it is that it can connect without the aid of any outside applications.

To transfer files over to Wi-Fi Direct, you must activate the Wi-Fi Direct settings. Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi, then tap on the Wi-Fi Direct tab at the top to accomplish this. Additionally, after the connection has been made, you can share any files by clicking on the share button and then choosing Wi-Fi Direct.

To use the Nearby-Share feature, you can simply clicking on the option after viewing the Share menu for a selected folder and file. After clicking on Nearby-Share, turn on discoverability on all contacts or nearby devices and now your files are ready to be received on another Android device.

Almost everyone these days holds a phone be it a flagship phone or a budget phone without experiencing its full potential. With the newer version rollout of iOS and Android, manufacturers are bringing more and more features to their products. A normal user’s life won’t change if he does not use these cool features, but they come really handy in day-to-day usage.

You can unlock a handheld gadget’s full potential by tinkering with its settings and features. Take some time the next time you pick up your phone to explore its features and see if you can discover some hidden gems!

