5 best ways of transferring files between Android and Windows

Transferring files between Android and Windows devices can be a bit of a headache. These two operating systems are completely different and don't have a native transfer mode built in.

Android smartphones have been widely accepted by smartphone users, and this OS (Operating System) currently has a market share of almost 72%, dwarfing the other options in the market. Windows, similarly, is the most popular OS on the PC, with a current market share of over 75%. Thus, potential users looking to share files between Android and Windows devices are aplenty.

Transferring files between Android and Windows is easy

Transferring files between Android and Windows devices, most of the time, won't require users to buy fancy dongles, apps, or subscriptions to share files between their gadgets.

1) USB cable

Price: Free/~$6

An USB Cable (Image via Amazon)

A USB cable is one of the easiest ways to start sharing files between an Android smartphone and a Windows computer. Users need to connect the USB Micro B or Type C end to their smartphone and the Type A end to the Windows computer. This will result in the Android device automatically popping up as an external media. When this happens, users can start transferring their files.

2) Cloud storage apps

Price: Free/depends on the app

Cloud sharing apps (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cloud storage apps can be a wireless method for transferring files between Android devices and Windows PCs. And although this method is a workaround, it works like a charm.

Users can upload files to the cloud service from the device on which it is available. These uploaded files can then be downloaded on other devices.

Most cloud service apps, like Google Drive and One Drive, have limited free storage, and users can share files up to this limit for free. However, for larger files, people will need to buy subscriptions.

3) Xender

Price: Free

The Xender logo (Image via Behance)

Xender is a free app that can be used to share files from Android devices to Windows PCs and is also extremely easy to use. It sets up a Wi-Fi service of its own, enabling file sharing.

The app, however, is banned in certain regions. Thus, readers need to check if the app is accessible in their region and look for other options if it's not.

4) Send Anywhere

Price: Free

The Send Anywhere logo (Image via Send Anywhere)

Send Anywhere is a Xender alternative. It can be used to transfer files from and to any device. The list includes Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, web, and Linux.

Users can install the Send Anywhere app on their devices to start sharing files, folders, and apps. Send Anywhere is completely free to use since the developers removed the paid version in 2020.

5) External media

Price: Depends on SKU

SD cards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sending files between Android and Windows devices can be carried out through external devices. Users, however, need to purchase flash storage to move files.

Transferring and receiving files is the most expensive while using external media, and users need to buy the following items:

USB on-the-go (OTG) cable External media like an SD card or pen drive Connector for the flash device (in-built in most Windows devices)

Alongside these, users will also need to own an OTG-capable Android device.

Other ways of transferring files

Other than the methods listed above, there are a few more ways that can be employed for transferring files from Android devices to Windows PCs.

Bluetooth: Although not very reliable, Bluetooth can be used to share small files from Android to Windows devices. Sharing via chat. Chatting apps like Telegram and Whatsapp can also be used to share files from Android devices to Windows PCs. Most apps, however, have restrictions on file sizes. Sharing via email. Users can share their files via email too. However, emails come with a file-size limit too.

