5 best Android gaming tablets in 2022

Gaming tablets have become the quintessential portable gaming device for a lot of gamers. Gaming on mobile phones isn’t a compromise, but tablets, with their bigger and higher resolution screens, allow for a richer gaming experience.

Recently, there has been an influx of great Android tablets, with state-of-the-art screens, powerful processors, and capable software with a lot of features. Android is the preferred OS for many users due to its open nature. Apple’s iPads offer some of the best hardware and stability, but when it comes to flexibility, many prefer Android.

This article will list some of the best Android gaming tablets in the market in no particular order.

Five Android gaming tablets you need to check out

1) Samsung Tab S8 Ultra

After the Nexus tablets got discontinued, Samsung became the market leader in the Android tablets category. Android might not have the productivity apps like LumaFusion or Procreate, which are available on the iPad OS, but it has the flexibility to match the user's needs.

The Tab S8 Ultra feels similar to a laptop in hand, with its huge 14.6” AMOLED display. For gamers, the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate is a huge plus. For the CPU, Samsung went with the latest flagship chip available from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

To power your gaming sessions, a 11200 mAh battery ensures that you don’t run out of juice in between games. Playing titles like Apex Legends Mobile is a treat, thanks to the immersion the Tab S8 Ultra provides.

2) Xiaomi Pad 5

If you can live with Xiaomi MIUI, the Pad 5 can be a great choice. It features the powerful Snapdragon 860 that can power through any game, with 6GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage to store your favorite games.

The addition of a 120Hz 2.5K display is what makes it stand out from other budget gaming tablets. Not only does it feel incredibly responsive, but it also looks like a flagship grade panel. Coupled with minimal bezels, the media consumption experience is truly immersive.

Users might think Xiaomi must have cut corners to achieve the budget-oriented price tag, but features like the quad speaker array and the gorgeous display make it feel like a flagship device.

3) Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

This tablet's built-in stand comes in handy (Image via Lenovo, Sportskeeda)

As many users know, Lenovo isn’t new to the mobile and tablet market. In fact, Lenovo was among the first few OEMs to manufacture an Android tablet. The Yoga Tab 13 has been the result of their tablet series' refinement over the years.

Hardcore gaming is not a problem for the Yoga Tab 13 as it is powered by the Snapdragon 870, which is a flagship grade CPU from Qualcomm. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, which should result in great memory management.

Its bright 13" display might be only 60Hz, but for most games like Genshin Impact, it should suffice. Overall, the impeccable build quality, good specifications, and the built-in kickstand make it a media consumption powerhouse and a gaming beast.

4) Samsung Tab S8

In countries like India, Samsung has captured the market share that Apple once had. This is mostly due to the better price-to-performance ratio offered by Samsung. Gaming tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have disrupted tablet space.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11" LCD screen that is plenty bright for most games. The inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate is an added bonus. Additionally, the argument that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 isn't in the same ballpark as Apple's mobile CPUs is flawed. Although there are thermal issues with the 8 Gen 1, the thermals have been taken care of quite well in this device.

Compared to the S8 Ultra, it might feel lacklustre, but for the price, the value proposition provided by the Galaxy Tab S8 is second to none.

5) Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro has an insane battery life (Image via Lenovo)

Users who are in the market for a premium-looking gaming tablet that doubles as a laptop can go for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. It has a sharp 12.6" screen with minimal bezels to provide an immersive experience while consuming content or playing games.

Similar to other tablets in the segment, it also offers Snapdragon 870 and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM for smooth operation. The differential here is the battery life. Thanks to a 10,200mAh cell and well-executed optimisation, the battery life you expect from the Tab P12 Pro is nothing short of exemplary. Once it's time to charge, the 45 watt charging comes in clutch.

As a package, there's a lot going on for the Tab P12 Pro. The attention to detail, subtle design, and near-stock OS make it a gaming tablet worth considering for games like BGMI.

