One UI 6 is currently available in certain regions and on particular Samsung handsets as a beta upgrade. This implies that users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be able to install the latest version of One UI and enjoy the new OS with new capabilities.

If you own a Galaxy S23 series smartphone and live in the United States, Germany, or South Korea, it's time to explore what Samsung's Android skin has in store. You can download the latest beta update through the Samsung Members app if you own the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or the Samsung S23 Ultra.

Easy steps to install One UI 6 (Android 14) Beta

Before starting with the guide, you must download the Samsung Members app on your smartphone. You can also backup the data to avoid any data loss during the update. Now follow these steps:

Open the Samsung Members app. If you live in the regions mentioned earlier, you’ll see multiple banners or notifications. Swipe away all the unnecessary banners until you see one that mentions - One UI Beta Program. Select that notification, and then tap on the Register button. You will be asked a series of questions. Answer them and then finally select Enroll. You should now get a notification of the latest beta OS update. If not, head to Settings and the Software Update section. The update is more than 3GB in size. Ensure you have adequate storage space and the battery is above 50%.

Now download the update and wait for it to be installed; your device may be restarted a few times during this process. Once your device is updated, you should be up and running with the One UI beta OS update.

All eligible Samsung Galaxy phones for One UI 6 (Android 14)

We take a look at all the Samsung Galaxy devices which are eligible for the One UI 6 update (Image via DealNTech)

As mentioned, the One UI 6 update is currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. But many other Galaxy smartphones will receive the latest One UI ( Android 14) update:

Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy M series

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23

Samsung Galaxy F series

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Besides this, Samsung Galaxy Tablet devices, including the flagship Galaxy Tab 9 series and Tab S8 series, will also receive the update.

All new One UI 6 (Android 14) features

There are many new features and changes that Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will see with the One UI 6 update:

New button layout

Redesigned quick panel

Quick access to brightness control

New default font

New emoji designs on the Samsung keyboard

Picture and video previews

New widgets including Weather, Maps, Camera

New customization options in the Photo Editor app

New Accessibility options

More options for creating reminders

To know more about the new features and changes in the Android 14 update, please follow this article.

