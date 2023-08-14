One UI 6 is currently available in certain regions and on particular Samsung handsets as a beta upgrade. This implies that users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be able to install the latest version of One UI and enjoy the new OS with new capabilities.
If you own a Galaxy S23 series smartphone and live in the United States, Germany, or South Korea, it's time to explore what Samsung's Android skin has in store. You can download the latest beta update through the Samsung Members app if you own the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or the Samsung S23 Ultra.
Easy steps to install One UI 6 (Android 14) Beta
Before starting with the guide, you must download the Samsung Members app on your smartphone. You can also backup the data to avoid any data loss during the update. Now follow these steps:
- Open the Samsung Members app.
- If you live in the regions mentioned earlier, you’ll see multiple banners or notifications.
- Swipe away all the unnecessary banners until you see one that mentions - One UI Beta Program.
- Select that notification, and then tap on the Register button.
- You will be asked a series of questions. Answer them and then finally select Enroll.
- You should now get a notification of the latest beta OS update. If not, head to Settings and the Software Update section.
- The update is more than 3GB in size. Ensure you have adequate storage space and the battery is above 50%.
Now download the update and wait for it to be installed; your device may be restarted a few times during this process. Once your device is updated, you should be up and running with the One UI beta OS update.
All eligible Samsung Galaxy phones for One UI 6 (Android 14)
As mentioned, the One UI 6 update is currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. But many other Galaxy smartphones will receive the latest One UI ( Android 14) update:
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52s
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A23
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A13
- Samsung Galaxy A04s
Samsung Galaxy M series
- Samsung Galaxy M54
- Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy F series
- Samsung Galaxy F54
- Samsung Galaxy F23
- Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
Besides this, Samsung Galaxy Tablet devices, including the flagship Galaxy Tab 9 series and Tab S8 series, will also receive the update.
All new One UI 6 (Android 14) features
There are many new features and changes that Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will see with the One UI 6 update:
- New button layout
- Redesigned quick panel
- Quick access to brightness control
- New default font
- New emoji designs on the Samsung keyboard
- Picture and video previews
- New widgets including Weather, Maps, Camera
- New customization options in the Photo Editor app
- New Accessibility options
- More options for creating reminders
To know more about the new features and changes in the Android 14 update, please follow this article.
