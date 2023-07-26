Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched: specs, prices, how to pre-order, and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the latest in the South Korean company's flagship tablet series, has finally been released. The newest iteration of Galaxy Tab debuted alongside the flagship lineup of foldable devices - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Like any other flagship device, the Galaxy Tab comes in three variants - Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The upgrades for these latest tablet form-factor mobile devices include 120Hz displays, a faster chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage, among many other things. The specs vary depending on the variant, with onboard storage, memory, and battery capacity being the main differentiating factors.

Below are the details that have been revealed regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra, including specs, price, how to pre-order, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 complete specs

Display:

11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

RAM and onboard storage:

8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, microSD up to 1TB.

Cameras:

13MP AF rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Battery, charging:

8,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ complete specs

Display:

12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

RAM and onboard storage:

12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, microSD up to 1TB.

Cameras:

13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide rear cameras, 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Battery, charging:

10,090mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra complete specs

Display:

14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

RAM and onboard storage:

12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, microSD up to 1TB.

Cameras:

13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide rear cameras, 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide front cameras.

Battery, charging:

11,200mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra prices for all regions

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra each come with a different price tag, depending on their specs, with the S9 Ultra being the most expensive version of the series. Here are the suggested retail prices of the three devices:

Galaxy Tab S9:

$799.99

€722 (approx)

₹65,700 (approx)

Galaxy Tab S9+:

$999.99

€903 (approx)

₹82,100 (approx)

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra:

$1,199.99

€1084 (approx)

₹98,500 (approx)

How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra?

Suppose you are looking forward to getting the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, or S9 Ultra. In that case, you can place your pre-orders for these devices by simply visiting Samsung's official website and checking for the availability of these products. It should be mentioned that pre-orders are subject to availability and will require upfront payment for the device.