Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic revealed: Specs, prices, how to pre-order, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Jul 26, 2023 11:58 GMT
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 classic specs, price, and pre-order (image via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have finally been revealed for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 live stream along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 series. The latest smartwatch series has been one of the most anticipated launches from Samsung this year and with the upgraded specs, there are many in the community who are quite excited to finally get their hands on them.

Below are all the details that were revealed about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic including specs, prices, model variations, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price for all regions

youtube-cover

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will come in two sizes, both having different prices. The price for the models are,

40 mm model:

  • EUR 319
  • $299
  • 29,000 INR (approx)

44 mm Mode:

  • EUR 349
  • $329
  • 31,700 INR (Approx)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic price for all regions

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will come in two sizes, both having different prices. The price for the models are,

43 mm:

  • EUR 419
  • $399
  • 38,000 INR (approx)

47mm:

  • EUR 449
  • $429
  • 40,500 INR (approx)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic colors

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will come in the following colors:

40 mm model:

  • Gold
  • Graphite

44 mm model:

  • Silver
  • Graphite

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will have the same colors for both models:

  • Silver
  • Black

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic release date

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will be releasing and make their way to local retailers on August 11, 2023.

How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Users looking to get their hands on day one will be able to pre-order either of the two Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models after making their way to the official website and picking the model they want.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 complete specs

Display:

  • 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, Full Color AOD (40mm model)
  • 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, Full Color AOD (44mm model)

Display Protection:

  • Sapphire Crystal

Processor:

  • Exynos W930 dual-core 1.4GHz

RAM and Storage:

  • 2GB+16GB

OS:

  • Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)

UI

  • One UI 5 Watch

Battery

  • 425mAh (44mm model)
  • 300mAh (40mm model)
  • (Claimed to last up to 40 hours with AOD off and up to 30 hours with AOD on)
  • supports fast charging

Connectivity

  • LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

Durability

  • 5ATM + IP68/ MIL-STD-810H

Compatibility

  • Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic complete specs

Display:

  • 11.3-inch Super AMOLED, Full Color AOD (43mm model)
  • 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, Full Color AOD (47mm model)

Display Protection:

  • Sapphire Crystal

Processor:

  • Exynos W930 dual-core 1.4GHz

RAM and Storage:

  • 2GB+16GB

OS:

  • Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)

UI

  • One UI 5 Watch

Battery

  • 425mAh (44mm model)
  • 300mAh (40mm model)
  • (Claimed to last up to 40 hours with AOD off and up to 30 hours with AOD on)
  • supports fast charging

Connectivity

  • LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

Durability

  • 5ATM + IP68/ MIL-STD-810H

Compatibility

  • Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic features

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will be coming with an upgraded health and fitness features including:

  • Sleep Score Factors
  • Total sleep timeS
  • Sleep Cycle
  • Awake time
  • Personalized Heart Rate Zone
  • Blood pressure monitoring feature
  • Custom Workout

These are some of the stand-out features that will be making their way to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, there is a lot more that Samsung has been able to built into the devices.

