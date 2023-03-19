All Motorola phones confirmed to get the Android 13 update

Multiple Motorola phones are expected to get Android 13 as they continue to be among the most interesting options in the market. The company has everything from budget to flagship-grade and foldable devices. Their aggressive pricing keeps the smartphones ahead of the curve and makes them some of the best options available to consumers.

The company began rolling out the Android 13 update a while back and some devices have already been updated to the latest version of the operating system. The remainder will get an update by the third quarter of this year.

In this article, we will go over all of the devices that are slated to receive the Android 13 update. If your smartphone is not listed, it will probably run Android 12 for the rest of its life.

The Android 13 update is headed to multiple Motorola smartphones this year

The American smartphone manufacturer is no different than most other Android device-makers on the market. At the high end, the company promises up to three years of software updates, which includes products like the Edge 30 Ultra, the Edge 20 Pro, and more.

With its mid-range and entry-level lineups, the company only offers up to two years of Android version updates. This includes the Moto G42, the Moto G32, and more. The G32, for instance, came with Android 12 out of the box. It will subsequently be updated to Android 14, which is expected to arrive early next year.

A handful of devices qualify the above criteria. Going through this update scheme, the following devices are on track to be updated to Android 13 within the next few months:

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G82 5G

Moto G72

Moto G62 5G

Moto G52

Moto G42

Moto G32

It is worth noting that some devices that were launched sometime within the last couple of years will not get updated to the latest software version. A prime example could be the Moto G71, which sold like hotcakes when it was introduced in early 2022.

However, Motorola fans who can't spot their device in the above list still have a second option: install Android 13 via a third-party custom ROM.

They can unlock the bootloader and install any ROM — ranging from Pixel Experience to Lineage OS — to enjoy the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system. Motorola devices pack robust support for customizing the company's bundled OS.

