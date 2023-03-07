Is the Motorola Moto G31 worth buying in March 2023?

The Motorola Moto G31 is currently in its second year, bringing the brand back into the foreground of budget devices. Recent times have been tough for the company as it has lost plenty of ground to younger brands, especially in the budget segment.

With that in mind, the company launched the Moto G31 in late 2021 and gradually made it available worldwide. It particularly targets a segment that's all about sales volume. Thankfully, the brand has captured the market traction it expected.

However, budget devices can be easily left behind in technical advancements, and the same question arises about the model in discussion. Despite being 2023, it has certain features and specifications that make it quite viable. Let's find out the main limitations and why someone should contemplate getting it now.

The Moto G31 is a reliable performer in the budget segment of smartphones

Motorola has packed plenty of features in the Moto G31 to capture the budget segment. In many ways, some of it is quite surprising, considering the model's price.

Brand Motorola Price $150 (approx, with discounts) Display 6.5" AMOLED screen, 60 Hz, 411 ppi Processor Mediatek Helio G85 Memory 4 GB RAM, 64, 128 GB ROM Battery 5,000 mAh Camera 50 MP Primary, 8 MP Ultrawide, 2 MP Macro

The display is one of the biggest positives that comes with a 6.4" AMOLED panel. With a pixel density of 411 ppi, it even features a 60 Hz refresh rate. The native resolution goes up to 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is impressive at this price point.

As for the processor, the Moto G31 comes with a Mediatek Helio G85, which, unfortunately, doesn't have 5G support. This could be a negative for some as the new technology is being heavily rolled out worldwide.

However, the Helio G85 offers the same performance level as the Mediatek Dimensity 700 series. The latter does have 5G but costs more to get, so it's worth keeping in mind.

The internal storage ranges between 64 and 128 GB, but the RAM is limited to 4 GB. It comes with Android 11 out of the box and can be upgraded to the same version.

What is surprising is the presence of an 8 MP ultrawide at this price point. This is supported by a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP macro lens. The front of the device supports a 13 MP selfie offering, and there's support for video recording at 1080P 30 FPS.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Moto G31, but charging is restricted to wired only. A 10W wired brick is available outside the box.

Is it worth getting the Moto G31 in 2023?

One important factor about what a user wants is a 5G experience or a cleaner and more powerful performance. The Moto G31 is arguably the only device at its price point that comes with a stock Android experience.

There's no bloatware, and the lack of intrusive ads could be a game-changer. Buyers usually opt for much more expensive devices to get such an experience.

The Mediatek G85 might not have 5G, but it matches the performance levels of the newer Dimensity 700. The Moto G31 sells for around $150 in the US market and regularly gets discounts. It won't be a suitable device if someone is desperate for a 5G experience.

If someone wants to sacrifice the 5G availability, they will get a service unavailable from any other brand at this price point. The compact design feels comfortable to use daily and is well-optimized by the stock Android experience.

While the Helio G85 might not be a flagship processor, it can still play mid-intensive games. Ultimately, it's a budget device, but Motorola has created a model that surpasses most expectations.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

