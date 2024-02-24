All Motorola phones promised to get Android 15

Motorola phones are among the first to get updated to the latest Android version, which will be Android 15 this time. The latest version of the smartphone operating system from Google has already entered its first developer preview stage, which means devs can now set it up on their Google Pixel smartphones and start optimizing their apps for the new Android version.

In this article, we will list all the smartphones that Motorola has promised will be updated to Android 15.

Which Motorola phones get the Android 15 update?

Motorola has released some fantastic phones this past year (Image via Motorola)

At the forefront of the smartphones that will be updated to the latest Android version are the devices launched last year. This includes the Edge 40 series, the Edge Plus, and the Razr 40 foldables. Besides these flagship offerings, other budget devices launched last year will be updated to the latest version. These include the Moto G54, the Moto G84, and more.

Motorola generally offers over two years of software support for most devices. Hence, we can add the Edge 30 series and the Edge 2022 to the devices scheduled to get the Android version. However, these devices will be updated at a later date.

The following Motorola devices are set to receive the update to the next Android version:

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge Plus 2023

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

Motorola Moto G54

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G84

Motorola Moto X40

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

When will the Android 15 update roll out on Motorola devices?

The Android 15 update will start rolling out later this year (Image via HowToMen/YouTube)

The new Android version is in very early stages right now. It has entered its first Developer Preview round, which only allows devs to have access to an early build for testing purposes. The software will likely be announced publicly this summer at Google I/O, after which it will enter a beta stage.

The first smartphone to launch with the new Android version will be the Pixel 9 series in October. After that, third-party smartphone makers like Samsung and Motorola will begin updating their devices to Android 15. The first wave should arrive in late November to early December 2024.

The Edge and Razr 50 series will be launched this summer with Android 15; hence, they will be the first to get the update once it rolls out in the winter. We are still far away from getting the version on the latest Motorola devices, given we are just at the beginning of the year right now. Multiple devices that were promised the Android 14 update are yet to receive it.

Also, check out Sportskeeda's other Android update trackers:

All Motorola phones confirmed to get the Android 13 update || All Xiaomi phones expected to get the Android 14 update || All Samsung Phones expected to get OneUI 6 (Android 14)