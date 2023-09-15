10 best iPhone 15 features Android phone needs

Apple finally released the latest iPhones on 12th September 12, 2023, and many tech enthusiasts appreciated the best iPhone 15 features. Unlike last year's iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series which didn't receive any substantial upgrades, the latest iPhones have a slew of improvements. We have also seen the introduction of universal USB Type C support in all the iPhone 15 devices, which means that now all products can be charged with a single cable.

But after the launch, we can see that many new iPhone features that remain exclusive to the 15 series, especially their Pro models, do not exist in the Android smartphone market.

In this article, we will look at the best Apple iPhone 15 features and hardware changes that we would love to see on Android phones.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

10 Best iPhone 15 features we would love to see on Android smartphones

1) Action button

Apple introduced a new Action button in their Apple Watch Ultra last year, which is a programmable physical button that can be programmed to control various functions. The same Action button has now been introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models, replacing the physical alert button.

If we long press, we can change the phone's ring modes, just as the old mute switch did. However, a short press can be customized for audio recording or launch other apps. Android OEMs should also incorporate this customizable button as it will provide more flexibility to switch between different functions.

2) Satellite communication

With the iPhone 14 series last year, Apple introduced an exclusive Satellite communication feature that allows you to communicate or send messages to satellites even when there is no cell network.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series both allow users to connect to satellites in the most perilous of circumstances. It provides peace of mind regardless of whether you are out of cell range or have no wireless network support so that you are safe in any situation. Android phones still don't support Satellite communication.

3) Titanium frame

The frame of most Android devices has long been comprised of cheap plastic or aluminum. Stainless steel is frequently an option for more expensive or flagship products. Apple, on the other hand, has raised the ante with a titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The titanium frame reduces the weight of the device while providing a far better grip than an aluminum frame. Hence, this is one of the best iPhone 15 features we would love to see on an Android device.

4) Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island, one of the most talked-about features of the iPhone 14 Pro series, is now available on all iPhone 15 models. It means that with bigger screen space, you will also get pop-ups and live activity tracking from multiple applications at the top of your phone.

Even on base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now, Apple has embedded the Dynamic Island, which replaces the old notch. The activity tracking through Dynamic Island is still absent on Android phones, and we wish it could be introduced soon.

5) Voice Isolation

With Voice Isolation activated you will listen to far less background noise during a voice call or while using FaceTime. This is one of the best iPhone 15 features that is also available on most iPhones and iPads.

We wish it could be soon incorporated on Android phones to eliminate unnecessary background noise.

6) Automatic Portrait

While clicking photos on any iPhone 15 model, the phone will automatically detect and turn on the portrait mode when it detects humans in the viewfinder. This allows users to click beautiful Portrait photos with adjustable bokeh automatically.

This feature is still unavailable on Android phones, and we feel it should be added by most Android OEMs as it is one of the best Apple iPhone 15 features.

7) Find My

With the iPhone 15, Apple has introduced a new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip which will let you connect with other Apple devices. It also means that with the Find My function on iPhones, you can now track the location of anyone who has sent you their current location, even in a busy or crowded area.

This is a very useful Apple iPhone 15 feature in an emergency situation. Android users can certainly benefit from a similar feature as it will let them track the location of your near ones precisely, without any obstructions.

8) More storage options

Apple provided a 1TB storage option on their older iPhone Pro models, and we the same variant return for the new iPhone 15 Pro. Most major Android manufacturers have still not adopted such a higher storage option.

However, it is still important for many users who love to shoot high-resolution videos or store a lot of multimedia. Hence, we feel Android phone makers should include a bigger storage on their devices.

9) Battery efficient chipset

The newly introduced A17 Pro chipset on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup is built on TSMC's 3-nanometer technology, which offers more raw power, better performance, and, most importantly, more battery efficiency.

Popular Android chipset makers Qualcomm and MediaTek are yet to build a 3nm chipset, which ensures better battery durability even if the capacity is less. Hence, this is one of the best iPhone 15 features that should be introduced soon to Android.

10) Peak brightness

Another one of the latest iPhone 15 features is the introduction of a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which most Android smartphones still don't come with.

This ensures that you can read all the screen content without shadows or intrusions, even if you are under direct sunlight. Android companies should also provide more peak brightness support so that users can enjoy content on their devices without any obstructions outdoors.

So, these were all the best Apple iPhone 15 features we wish could be introduced soon on Android smartphones.