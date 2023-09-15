iPhone 15 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which flagship is better?

Apple recently revealed its iPhone 15 lineup and tech enthusiasts are now gearing up to debate which is better—Android or iOS. There are many welcome features introduced in the new iPhone series, like a universal type C port, action button, and iOS 17. In the Android realm, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to be the biggest competitor in terms of specs and features.

This article will briefly compare the two devices, with a focus on performance, display, and cameras.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Overall specs

Upon first glance, it appears that the camera module on the S23 Ultra has more to offer than the latest Pro iPhone. However, there is a $200 difference between both devices that needs to be factored in as well.

The display and battery are bigger on the Samsung flagship, but it is difficult to say which device will perform better in real-life situations, as the latest iPhones are not on sale yet.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Apple A17 Pro, Apple GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5X Display 6.1-inch OLED, 120Hz 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 48 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle Primary Camera, 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 12MP telephoto 200 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 10 MP Telephoto, 10MP Periscope Optical Zoom 3X 10X Video Recording Up to 8K 24 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 128GB NVMe 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 20W fast charging 5000mAh Charging Speed 20W 45W Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starts at $999 Starts at $1199

Performance

Apple has introduced a new CPU for their iPhone 15 Pro models, the A17 Pro, while the S23 Ultra is using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the best chip available for Android. Benchmarking is irrelevant at this point in time, as the iPhone 15 series is not out for regular users yet. However, if we analyze the previous performance scores of Apple's SoC, it is safe to say that this is going to be a powerhouse that is well-optimized for gaming and videography.

As long as you are not running throttle tests for hours, there are only minute differences in terms of the performance of both devices, and you most likely won't notice it during daily use.

Display

The Samsung S23 Ultra is the clear winner here because its 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen is bigger and packs more colors. However, this comes with the drawback of the device being too big for regular hands and pockets.

The iPhone 15 Pro is cleverly designed to have a compact size with an OLED panel, and Apple has compromised on screen size in favor of usability and handfeel.

Cameras

Looking at the specs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has everything that a great camera phone should have. The 200MP primary, 10X optical zoom surely makes photos pop in scenarios and lighting conditions where most smartphones fail. However, what makes iPhone 15 Pro's cameras stand out is the hardware and software optimization on iOS.

You can expect stunning results even with the 48MP sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro. Moreover, you don't need to switch to portrait mode and regular mode every time because there is a smart gallery feature that lets you modify your shot to a portrait layout.

Battery

iPhones have never had a reputation for having a particularly long battery life, but they will definitely get you through a full day of average usage on a single charge. There is wireless charging support on both devices, and with the inclusion of Type C cable and ports in the iPhone 15 series, it is more convenient to carry a single cable and charge all your electronics.

On the other hand, the massive 5000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 45W fast charging, which can last about a day and a half with regular usage.

Verdict

As we've mentioned in this article the iPhone 15 Pro doesn't stand up to S23 Ultra in certain aspects. However, the high-end Pro Max model in the series surely holds immense potential against the flagship Samsung phone, and it is also important to note that Apple's device is $200 less. It also has an action button feature, dynamic island, and other cool iOS-exclusive features.

You should definitely consider getting the iPhone 15 Pro if you are looking for a compact flagship paired with a beautifully optimized user interface.

