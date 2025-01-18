Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip hits lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the Apple MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip. The laptop was originally priced at $999, which has now been cut down to $799. This makes it quite affordable and brings it into the mid-range category. This MacBook Air features a modest M2 chip, along with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU.

Despite housing an older generation chip, it still holds well with heavy workloads, especially graphic-intensive tasks like video editing, processing, and more. In this article, we'll look into the specs of the M2 MacBook Air and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

Apple MacBook Air: Specs and features

The M2 MacBook Air has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Apple)

The Apple MacBook Air is one of the best mid-range laptops for students and creative professionals. It may be the perfect laptop for those who demand enough juice to power through daily tasks, moderate workloads, and light gaming. Moreover, it features Apple Intelligence, which makes multitasking a lot easier.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Apple MacBook Air M2 Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 60Hz standard refresh rate Processor Apple M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU Unified RAM 16GB Storage 256GB SSD Battery 52.6 Wh

Performance

Speaking of performance, this Apple MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip. While it is an older processor at this point, it still holds up quite well in terms of multitasking, graphics-intensive workloads, and AI performance. It's a beast at handling creative tasks, allowing you to easily render 3D models and tackle 4K video editing. The 16-core Neural Engine helps plow through machine-learning tasks like image and video processing, editing, and upscaling.

The M2 chip is surprisingly good when it comes to gaming. It can handle less demanding AAA titles like NBA 2K23, Baldur's Gate, Borderlands 3, and even older games like Arma 3, CS: GO, and Black Ops 3. You can expect playable framerates on most of these games, and thanks to AMD FSR, you should be able to experience better performance on some of the more modern titles.

Display

As with most MacBooks, the M2 Air features a beautiful Liquid Retina display. This allows for vibrant colors and sharp text. The compact 13.2-inch form factor and thin build make it easy to carry as well. With 500 nits of peak brightness, you should comfortably be able to view the screen outdoors. Moreover, the device's True Tone technology moderates display brightness based on the light around you, allowing for a natural viewing experience.

Battery

The battery life on the Apple MacBook Air is quite good. While Apple claims to have 18 hours of battery life on their 52.6 Wh power unit, user reviews suggest the MacBook Air lasts an average of 10-13 hours of moderate to heavy use. This too, is very impressive compared to most Windows laptops. Moreover, you can expect more hours with light use, which is a big plus point.

Is it worth buying the Apple MacBook Air during the sale on Best Buy?

We absolutely recommend you purchase the Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chip during this sale period at Best Buy. The $200 discount makes the laptop much more affordable, and it would be the perfect choice for students, creators, and even developers. Be it daily multitasking, creative workloads, or moderate gaming, this laptop can handle it all.

