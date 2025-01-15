Apple MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM hits the lowest price at Best Buy

The Apple MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM is an amazing option if you want a powerful mobile workstation. It comes with the new Apple M4 Pro chipset, a must-have for professional users who want the best performance. However, as you can imagine, a laptop with such powerful specs is not cheap, and the Apple MacBook Pro is no different. However, the device received a price drop on Best Buy, making it more appealing for professional users.

In this article, we will analyze whether the 16-inch MacBook Pro is worth its current price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM can be yours for under $2,400

The 16-inch model of the Apple MacBook Pro was selling for its regular price of $2,499, but it has recently come down to just $2,399 on Best Buy. This appears to be a pretty good deal, especially considering how rarely MacBooks go on sale.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about this MacBook Pro:

Specs

Here are the specs of the laptop:

Specifications Details Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3456x2234 resolution and 1,600 nits brightness

CPU

Apple M4 Pro 14-core processor

Memory

24GB Unified RAM GPU

Apple 20-core GPU Storage 512GB SSD

Battery and charging 100Wh battery with 140W USB‑C charging

Design and display

Apple MacBook Pro's display (Image via Apple)

Apple MacBooks tend to have the best design, and the MacBook Pro is no different. The body of this laptop is carved out of a single aluminum piece using a CNC-machining process. This makes the chassis more durable and rigid against fall damage and/or bending.

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is also quite thin and lightweight, which is a rare sight for a laptop as powerful as this. Most high-performance laptops on the market tend to be thicker, but that's not the case with this MacBook.

The display of this MacBook is also equally impressive. It features a large 16-inch mini-LED panel, which delivers an extremely high contrast ratio. The use of mini LEDs also allows this screen to be much brighter than usual.

In fact, the display can get as bright as 1,000 nits, so you won't be disturbed by any harsh reflections when using the laptop outdoors. All in all, this is a fantastic panel, capable of delivering a superb viewing experience.

Performance and productivity

The MacBook Pro with the latest Apple M4 Pro chipset (Image via Apple)

The MacBook Pro is powered by the Apple M4 Pro chipset, which has a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU. The performance of this chipset is incredible, and it can beat the likes of the 14th Gen Intel Core i7, which is found in many other powerful laptops.

The Apple M4 Pro chipset is perfect for professionals who deal with a lot of video editing, video rendering, 3D rendering, or other production workloads. Even hardcore AI workloads can be tackled on this MacBook without any issues, thanks to the inclusion of 24GB of unified RAM.

Battery life

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro's chip is based on the ARM design, which is incredibly efficient and consumes less power. The high efficiency combined with a large 100Wh battery allows this device to provide an all-day battery life. Even if you run a lot of heavy workloads, it can still last for hours.

Should you consider buying the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro?

The Apple MacBook Pro is a laptop designed for hardcore professionals who need a powerful workstation that can be used on the go. The inclusion of the Apple M4 Pro chipset with 24GB of RAM allows it to deliver a level of performance that sets it a class apart from others in the market.

The best part is that this laptop performs the same, whether it is on battery or wall power, which is often not possible in other laptops. It delivers all that for a discounted price of just $2,399, which is a great deal indeed.

However, the device is still not cheap and can simply be out of reach for many users, despite the discount. So, budget-conscious consumers can check out the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM instead, which is available for one-third the price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Nonetheless, the deal on both MacBooks may expire soon, so you may want to hurry if you are interested in buying one.

