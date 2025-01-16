MSI 2TB SSD for PS5 drops to its lowest price at Newegg

SSD prices increased significantly in 2024, thanks to higher demand and lower supply. However, in 2025, the prices have come down quite a bit, and there are some great deals right now. One such deal is the MSI SPATIUM M482 SSD, which is a Gen 4 drive compatible with both PS5 and PC.

It will deliver similar performance as the PS5's internal drive while providing higher capacity at a cheaper cost. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new drive, the MSI SPATIUM 2TB drive can be a great option, especially considering the $40 price drop it received on Newegg.

In this article, we will explain if this SSD is worth the deal price and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

Trending

The MSI SPATIUM 2TB SSD can be yours for under $110

MSI SPATIUM 2TB SSD (Image via MSI)

The MSI SPATIUM M482 2TB is an excellent drive, but its initial price tag of $149.99 was a bit too much for many users. However, it received a $40 price drop, bringing its price down to just $109.99 on Newegg, which seems like an excellent deal considering the performance it delivers.

Here's everything you need to know about the MSI SPATIUM 2TB drive:

Specs

Here are the specs of the MSI SPATIUM M482 2TB:

Specifications Details Speed (Read/Write) 7,300/6,400 MB/s Capacities 2TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 1200 TBW Warranty 5 years

Performance

The MSI SPATIUM 2TB M482 is a Gen 4 NVMe drive, which can reach speeds over 7,000 MB/s. The PS5 needs SSDs to have Gen 4 support and must reach 5,500 MB/s to be compatible. This MSI drive fulfills both criteria, which makes it fully compatible with the PlayStation 5. It is also compatible with all modern computers, including desktops and laptops.

However, you will need a PC with PCIe Gen 4 support to reach the full speed of this MSI drive. The endurance of this drive is 1200 TBW (Terabytes written), which is the standard for most Gen 4 SSDs.

The MSI SPATIUM 2TB M482 is backed by five years of warranty, which should offer even more peace of mind to buyers.

Should you buy the MSI SPATIUM 2TB?

MSI SPATIUM M482 2TB drive (Image via MSI)

The MSI SPATIUM 2TB M482 is one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs on the market and one of the cheapest. It is backed by MSI's 5-year warranty and 1200 TBW endurance rating, which is not the case with many cheap SSDs that make their way to stores.

We believe the MSI SPATIUM 2TB drive can be a great option for both PS5 and PC gamers, especially considering its performance and current discounted pricing.

Also read: 7 most anticipated games coming to PS5 in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback