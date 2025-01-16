How to install iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update on your iPhone? Eligible models, what's new, and more

Apple released the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update for developers to test app compatibility and stability. The third beta was released a week after the release of the second beta and brought some much-needed changes, new features, and numerous bug fixes. This should further improve the usability of the iOS operating system.

In this article, we will explain how to install the new iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update and everything else you need to know about it.

How to install iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update?

Here are the steps to install the new iOS 18.3 Beta 3:

Go to Apple’s beta software website and sign up for the public beta . Make sure you use the same Apple account as the one on your iPhone.

. Make sure you use the same Apple account as the one on your iPhone. Go to Settings > General > Software Update , and tap on Beta Updates .

, and tap on . Next, select iOS 18 Public Beta.

Now, go back to the Software Update page and wait for the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 to appear on the screen. Try restarting the phone if the updates don't appear.

page and wait for the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 to appear on the screen. Try restarting the phone if the updates don't appear. Once the update arrives, tap on Update Now and agree to Apple's terms and conditions.

and agree to Apple's terms and conditions. Wait for the update to install. Your iPhone may restart several times during the installation.

Which iPhones are eligible for the iOS 18.3 Beta 3?

iPhone SE (2nd generation) supports iOS 18.3 beta 3 update (Image via Apple)

Here's the list of all the iPhones eligible for the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update:

iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPhone SE (3rd generation) iPhone XR iPhone XS series iPhone 11 series iPhone 12 series iPhone 12 series iPhone 13 series iPhone 14 series iPhone 15 series iPhone 16 series

What's new in the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update?

iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update allows you to disable satellite communications (Image via Apple)

While the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update is mainly aimed at fixing bugs and security issues, it still includes some new features:

Robot vacuum support : This feature is part of Apple's Homekit app and was supposed to be released back in 2024 but has been delayed till 2025. An X user, @aaronp613, spotted code changes in the new update, which revealed the support for robot vacuum devices.

: This feature is part of Apple's Homekit app and was supposed to be released back in 2024 but has been delayed till 2025. An X user, @aaronp613, spotted code changes in the new update, which revealed the support for robot vacuum devices. Repeated Math Operations makes a return : Before iOS 18 first arrived, you could repeat math operations in the Calculator app, but it was seemingly removed after the update. However, this ability has returned in the iOS 18.3 Beta 3.

: Before iOS 18 first arrived, you could repeat math operations in the Calculator app, but it was seemingly removed after the update. However, this ability has returned in the iOS 18.3 Beta 3. Updated Camera Control icons : The Camera Control icons have been updated with support for Dark Mode.

: The Camera Control icons have been updated with support for Dark Mode. Disabling satellite communications: The satellite communication system is an emergency communication service that can be used when there is no cellular or internet connection available. However, a few consumers were concerned that it could be used to spy and track the user's location. With this update, users will be able to disable satellite communications.

When will the iOS 18.3 stable update release?

There was a large gap between the release of iOS 18.3 beta 1 and beta 2 due to the holiday season, but it seems we are back on track with this release of beta 3. So, you can expect beta 4 to arrive sometime next week, which will be followed by a Release Candidate (RC) update the week after that. As such, the stable version won't be released anytime before February 2025.

