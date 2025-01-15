14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro featuring the M4 Pro chip. The device was originally priced at $1,999, which was quite steep for a lot of people. However, the cut-down price of $1799 makes it a tad bit more affordable. Featuring the M4 Pro chip, the Macbook Pro can easily handle the most graphic-intensive tasks, like graphic design, content creation, and even gaming.

The offer on the e-commerce site applies to both the Space Black and Silver color variants of this Apple laptop. In this article, we'll look into the features of the M4 Pro MacBook Pro and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale on Best Buy.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro): Specs and features

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Apple)

The M4 Pro Apple MacBook Pro is a solid productivity laptop for working-class professionals, particularly those in the creative field. It ships with Apple Intelligence, making it easy to multitask efficiently.

This Apple MacBook Pro is powered by the M4 Pro chipset, which allows for speedy tasks and easy handling of graphic-intensive workloads. It is the perfect choice for those who need high performance on the go, as it excels at video editing, graphic design, heavy multitasking, and even gaming.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 60Hz standard refresh rate 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion technology Processor Apple M4 Pro chip, 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU Unified RAM 24GB Storage 512GB SSD Battery 72 Wh

Performance

The device's 16-core Neural Engine plows through AI tasks like image upscaling, personalization, video transcription, and much more. You get a 12-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, perfect for large workloads and moderate gaming. However, you will face difficulties playing many AAA titles, as the MacBook Pro isn't built for high-end gaming. Nevertheless, the performance would be sufficient to run less demanding video games and some indie titles as well.

Display

MacBooks have always had amazing displays. The M4 Pro Apple MacBook Pro too, features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display in a compact 14.2-inch form factor.

You get a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and an SDR brightness of 1000 nits, which is incredibly bright and would be perfect for use in both well-lit rooms and outdoors. Moreover, in low-light conditions, the brightness goes as low as 1-nit, which allows for a comfortable viewing experience.

It also features True Tone technology, which adjusts the display brightness according to your surroundings, allowing for a more natural appearance and reducing strain on your eyes.

Battery

Battery-wise, it is quite impressive and features one of the longest battery life on a Mac. The M4 Pro variant features a 72 Wh unit battery, and Apple promises up to 22 hours of video streaming and around 14 hours of wireless web browsing on it. According to user reviews, the device manages upward of 18 hours of run time on average, which is quite impressive.

Is it worth buying the M4 Pro Apple MacBook Pro during the sale on Best Buy?

We absolutely recommend that you consider buying the Apple MacBook Pro featuring the M4 Pro chip during the sale on Best Buy. The laptop's high-end performance makes it the perfect choice for creative professionals, developers, and designers. While it may not be the best option for gaming, it still holds quite well when it comes to less demanding games or indie titles.

Moreover, the device's premium build quality and top-of-the-line specs make it a worthy buy for the discounted price.

