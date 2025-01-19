Can you use TikTok in US right now?

TikTok users have received a message on the app claiming it will be banned on January 19 and its services will be unavailable. This panicked many, especially those who were unaware of a US Law ban. So, is this ban final? And can you use TikTok in the US right now?

The answer to the second question is no. You can't use TikTok in the US now. However, the answer to the first question is a bit more complicated as the US is set to Inaugurate Donald Trump as the 47th President, who could reverse the ban.

It will be up to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to work with the US government and reinstate TikTok in the country, Still, don't expect it to happen in a day or two. How long it takes solely depends on the parties involved.

Is TikTok available in the US right now?

The ban became effective today, January 19, 2025, and the TikTok app will be temporarily removed from the AppStore and PlayStore, making it impossible for new users to download it.

Even if you have the app installed already, you won't be able to access it. Launching TikTok will display a banner with the message:

Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.

You don't have any other option but to close the app or learn more about the ban. Prominent content creator Marques Brownlee confirmed the same on X after the ban went live.

Under which law was TikTok banned?

TikTok was banned under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA Act) after ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, failed to come to a final agreement with the US government. The PAFACA Act was enacted to protect American citizens from applications controlled by foreign parties.

Is it illegal to have the TikTok?

No, it is not illegal to have TikTok installed on your phone, but you won't be able to use it regardless. Although the PAFACA Act doesn't make it illegal to have the app installed, it prohibits the company from providing services to its users.

Will TikTok return to the US?

The TikTok app mentions that it is working with President Trump to get reinstated, but it's unclear when that might happen. You should hear more about it when President Trump returns to the White House on January 20, 2025.

