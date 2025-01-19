“This is the 9/11 for all TikTokers”- Internet reacts as TikTok confirms temporary shutdown

TikTok has announced its temporary shutdown in the USA amidst the January 19, 2025 deadline given by the Supreme Court. The platform has started letting the users know about its unavailability in the country, as the parent company ByteDance informed the masses:

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned."

According to Reuters, the application stopped working for users in the United States on Saturday evening and even disappeared from the Apple and Google app stores.

As soon as the news about the ban reached social media, several netizens began reacting to it. As an X user, @PopBase shared the app's message, and a user called it “the 9/11 for all TikTokers.”

The comment read:

“This the 9/11 for all TikTokers, I feel really sorry for all those hard workers who are in the verge of losing their jobs! I hope TikTok gets restored soon."

Furthermore, others also poured in their reactions, as several other netizens stated:

“NOOO TAKE THREADS INSTEAD,” said one social media user.

“That's crazy it actually happened,” exclaimed one more.

“From the last paragraph, it seems TikTok is in talks to sell it in the U.S.,” stated a netizen on the post.

On the other hand, there were others who suggested alternative apps, and said:

“Damn. Red note it is then. Start practising Mandarin,” added one.

“I know it's disappointing that Tiktok is banned... But Americans act like there are no "Shorts" or "Reels",” stated one more.

President-elect Donald Trump promised TikTok a 90-day reprieve from ban

The Supreme Court gave ByteDance a deadline of January 19, 2025, to decide whether to sell its US operations to a company based in the country or permanently shut down its application. Reuters reported that the President-elect, Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Monday, promised the app a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

Trump spoke to NBC and said:

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

On the other hand, the application had already denied the rumours about them selling their US operations to Elon Musk, or any other businessman based in the country, as several publications like Bloomberg reported about the same.

Calling it “pure fiction,” a spokesperson from ByteDance spoke to BBC and clarified the same.

Furthermore, not just the short-video sharing application, but other apps owned by ByteDance, such as Capcut, Lemon8, etc. were also found to be unavailable in the US and were not found on the Google and Apple Play Store, as of Saturday evening.

