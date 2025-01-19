Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly feature Hall Effect joysticks

Nintendo Switch 2 leaker NextHandheld has suggested that the upcoming next-gen handheld will boast Hall Effect joysticks, instead of the standard setup found in the original Nintendo Switch console. This comes from their own comment under a post on the r/NintendoSwitch2 sub on Reddit tracking all rumors by the leaker that turned out accurate.

Furthermore, it seems like this was uncovered by the leaker via a tech teardown of the console. Here are the details.

Nintendo Switch 2 seemingly sports Hall Effect joysticks, an upgrade over the original

NextHandheld's response to the thread (Image via Reddit)

The post details several tidbits that the leaker shared publicly before the recent Nintendo Switch successor reveal. These concerned elements like the Joy-Con controllers, the dock, and additional technical aspects like 4K support when docked. NextHandheld's latest claim is a surprise since fans were expecting the same format for the joysticks as the original console.

The Nintendo Switch, alongside its PlayStation and Xbox competitors, has been notorious for stick drift. Although the console-maker offers free repairs for drifting Joy-Cons, fans would still prefer a hassle-free solution. A Hall Effect setup would eliminate this issue making for an engaging gaming experience.

Compared to standard joysticks, it utilizes an electromagnetic field for contactless operation, which ensures the parts don't touch and therefore will not drift due to dirt or wear internally. Thus far, this solution has largely been seen in third-party controllers from other manufacturers.

Assuming NextHandheld is correct, which they have been for the most part, the next-gen Nintendo platform will be the first mainstream console with Hall Effect joysticks. Furthermore, a larger part of the userbase should be pleasantly surprised when the console launches later this year.

