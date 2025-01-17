All confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games thus far

With the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, developers can now begin revealing their in-development games for the next-gen Nintendo hardware. While some had already hinted at next-gen versions, more studios can step forward and reveal what's cooking for the much-awaited upcoming hybrid console. We already have about half a dozen titles confirmed, primarily from the indie scene.

As such, let's take a look at all confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games so far. Expect more games to be added to this list as we slowly but surely approach the inevitable launch date for the console.

All confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games before launch

1) New Mario Kart

Our first official Nintendo game on the Switch 2 is a new Mario Kart entry (Image via Nintendo)

The only first-party entry on this list is also the one to be technically unannounced, as it was unveiled as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer. However, we do know that what they have shown is a real demonstration that isn't Mario Kart 8, but rather an all-new rendition.

Trending

This is even though much of the tech on display looks in line with the last-gen entry. New character redesigns, powerups, and vehicles, much larger maps than ever before, and a whooping 24-player support per race are definitive evidence that what's on display is the next mainline Mario Kart entry.

2) Ruffy and The Riverside

Ruffy has now officially been confirmed to arrive on the next-gen Switch (Image via Phiphen Games)

Germany-based Zockrates Laboratories had already announced Ruffy and the Riverside for the Nintendo Switch and PC, with further hints of a Nintendo Switch 2 version late last year. With the official console reveal, the indie studio has officially revealed a next-gen build as well.

Taking place in a 3D world with 2D characters, players will control Ruffy, a bear who gains the power of SWAP. This allows him to copy and paste textures around the world, which also swaps their properties and elements, such as modifying a waterfall with vines to get to the top. This should make for a fun, innovative exploration puzzler with charming visuals,

3) Yooka Replaylee

Yooka Replaylee is also supposedly coming to the Switch 2 (Image via Playtonic Games)

An enhanced version of the 2017 original 3D platformer, Yooka Replaylee aims to offer an improved experience that the original fell short of. With enhanced visuals, controls, and new additions, players can once again step into the paws of the protagonist duo Yooka the chameleon and Laylee the bat. The heroes will traverse various biomes to gather Pagies and stop the nefarious Captial B.

What ensues is an engaging collect-athon platformer with various oddball NPCs to meet and challenges to complete. Yooka-Replaylee was also the first Nintendo Switch 2 third-party game hinted at by a studio, so fans should expect this improved rendition to arrive on the next-gen console alongside its PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S counterparts in the future.

4) On Your Tail

Explore a relaxing coastal town riddled with mystery (Image via Humble Games)

Memorable Games has confirmed that in addition to the original Switch, their vibrant furry adventure On Your Tail will also be arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Furthermore, it is also the first confirmed 4K resolution game for the console, as per the developers themselves.

Players will explore the idyllic locales of Borgo Marina as the writer Diana, who arrives in the Italy-inspired town seeking inspiration, only to be roped into an investigation surrounding a mysterious phantom thief. Talking to NPCs, learning about clues, solving mysteries, and making the most of what the town has to offer form the basis of gameplay in On Your Tail.

5) Bestiario

Looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 will have no shortage of JRPG and adjacent offerings either (Image via Wiggin Industries)

Barcelona-based developer Wiggin Industries has a cool new JRPG title in the works, inspired by Spanish mythology. As per their Kickstarter page, the game is scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 as well as the predecessor if they can meet their project funding.

Taking inspiration from beloved Japanese franchises like Persona, Final Fantasy, and Grandia, players will fight against mysterious creatures in an effort to cease the supernatural pandemic. This cel-shaded adventure will take place across Spain and Europe and feature varied characters as party members.

6) Berserk Boy

(Image via BerserkBoy Games)

The high-octane action-platformer Berserk Boy will make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Developer BerserkBoy Games confirmed as much on their social media, allowing fans to look forward to exhilarating fights in possibly the best handheld rendition of the Metroidvania-esque sidescroller.

In Berserk Boy, players will be able to channel the power of the Elements to take on different forms and lay waste to Dr. Genos and his Dark Energy army. Expect high-speed set-pieces and thrilling boss fights, each of which will test the player's grasp of the game's combat.

7) My Time at Evershine

My Time at Evershine will also arrive on the Switch 2 (Image via Pathea Games)

The third entry in the My Time series from Pathea Games looks to be its most ambitious, and the studio has confirmed that it is dedicated to bringing My Time at Evershine to the Nintendo Switch 2 on their Kickstarter page. Players get to explore a beautiful new world and live life as the governor of the settlement of Evershine.

Set after the events of the past two games, this new chapter boasts a more ambitious political intrigue in its narrative, as players build the town, explore (whether solo or co-op), harvest resources, and flourish romances with engaging NPCs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.