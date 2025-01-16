Nintendo Switch 2 reveal might have shown the biggest change in the next Mario Kart game

The Nintendo Switch 2 was confirmed with an official announcement from the company on January 16, 2025. The official trailer showcased the overall design and features of the upcoming console, but did not contain any specifics. The video also featured a version of the popular Mario Kart game being played on the new Switch 2. This may have caught most fans by surprise as the racing title contained more contenders than the current version.

The Nintendo Switch 2 may bring in a new Mario Kart version. This could mean that the developers will increase the number of players in each lobby, making each race more competitive. The map showcased in the video also seems to be new or maybe a modded version of different tracks.

This article will highlight the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2 and its potentially new Mario Kart game.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Nintendo Switch 2 teaser hints at new Mario Kart game

The Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed to the entire world with the help of an official trailer. This video was circulated on all social media platforms for the community to watch. It showcased the new console's design, and a few new features being added to the removable controllers on each side.

The trailer contained a short segment that showcased the console playing a different version of Mario Kart. This is quite a surprise as the track does not exist in the current games and seems to have some reworked character models as well. The video provides a look of different playable characters, like Donkey Kong, with distinct looks.

The game also appears to have higher fidelity. Moreover, the starting position of the track features a total of four rows of race slots with six places each. This could suggest that a new game is being developed that might allow each race to contain about 24 players. Such a change would be massive and will likely require map reworks and new tracks to ensure a balanced gameplay experience.

It is important to note that Nintendo has not confirmed the development or release of a new Mario Kart game at the time of writing this article. Fans can keep an eye on the company's official X page for more information about the upcoming console and games.

