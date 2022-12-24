Kellogg’s introduces special packaging for blind and visually impaired customers

The Kellogg Company is transforming the lives of almost 12 million people across the country who are blind or have low vision.

The company is integrating cutting-edge NaviLens technology into the packaging of four of its venerable cereal brands: Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Special K Original®, Rice Krispies®, and Crispix® to ease them out by helping them navigate the grocery store aisle or select cereal for breakfast.

Dieline @TheDieline



l8r.it/5Knm? After a successful pilot in the UK, Kellogg's is bringing NaviLens to the US. After a successful pilot in the UK, Kellogg's is bringing NaviLens to the US.l8r.it/5Knm? https://t.co/XaAtFNsfxH

A detailed look at Kellogg's packaging with NaviLens technology

The NaviLens code, which resembles a QR code but has high-contrast blocks of color set against a black background, will be printed on the front and side of the cereal box. Customers can scan the grocery store aisles using the cameras on their smartphones.

The NaviLens app and NaviLens GO app will provide voice guidance to help customers find cereal boxes when their phone is aimed in the general direction of a cereal box that has a NaviLens code, even while in motion from as far away as almost 40 feet away.

Charisse Hughes, chief brand and advanced analytics officer at the Kellogg Company, said in a news release:

"The heart of Kellogg’s Better Days Promise ESG strategy is the advancement of sustainable and equitable access to food. We work hard to think outside the box to ensure our products are accessible to as many people as possible.

He added:

Thanks to the hard work of our cross-functional teams, we’re able to adapt and leverage this technology to ensure we’re living by our purpose – to create a place at the table for everyone.”

When Zuleikha Karolia, a colleague in IT, worked with students at St. Vincent's School for Children with Sensory Impairments, they voiced unhappiness that Kellogg's packaging was inaccessible to them.

Their first instinct was to figure out a method to incorporate braille into their packaging boxes because they wanted to live out their goal of giving everyone a seat at the table and embracing the Kellogg Company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About The Kellogg Company

The Kellogg Company's goal is to create a good and just world where everyone has access to food and satisfaction. Through their reliable food brands, they are bringing brighter days and a seat to the table for everyone.

Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms®, and other well-known brands are just a few of their most cherished products.

Nearly $14.2 billion in net sales were generated in 2021, primarily from snacking and convenience items like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. By the end of 2030, 3 billion people will have better days thanks to our work on the interconnected problems of wellness, climate change, and food security as part of Kellogg's.

About NaviLens

A smartphone camera and a free app can scan a printed code called NaviLens to hear the information contained within. The tags resemble QR codes in appearance since they are composed of squares in highly contrasting colors on a black backdrop.

Users don't need to be aware of the specific location of a tag in order to read it, unlike with QR codes. Even in motion and without needing to focus on the phone's camera, a 20 x 20 centimeter (7.9 x 7.9 inch) tag may be located from 12 meters (40 feet) away.

Poll : 0 votes