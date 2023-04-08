Eggo’s new waffle line-up: flavors, price, availability, and other details explored

The three brand new flavors from Eggo, which are celebrating spring, are sure to please this season and give parents another way to simplify mornings with something for the whole family.

The new flavors include Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffles, Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles, and Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles. They have a suggested retail price of $3.59.

Speaking about the new releases, Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director of the brand, said in a press release:

"We know finding a quick and easy breakfast option the whole family will love on hectic mornings is hard. Our fresh new flavors offer the perfect waffle for every occasion – from a festive spring brunch to an on-the-go breakfast – helping parents L'Eggo of breakfast stress. Because with a new flavor for everyone, Eggo is the one thing both parents and kids can rely on to go right in the morning."

All you need to know about the new Kellogg's Eggo waffle line-up

The new products, which will begin to appear in stores in April, are based on consumer favorites, including basic vanilla, chocolate, and fruity flavors.

Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles: These Liege-style waffles are traditional street foods with a Belgian touch. They are made with golden brioche dough and are baked with crunchy pearl sugar bits, real butter, and vanilla flavoring. The ideal mess-free breakfast for parents on the go, these waffles don't require a toaster and keep their freshness at room temperature for up to 15 days even after being removed from the freezer.

Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles: Crisp and fluffy mini waffles made with delectable strawberry and blueberry flavors make up the new Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles. For a quick, tasty meal that even the pickiest eaters will enjoy, toast these kid-friendly-sized waffles for kids while they're on the go or grab a plate and serve them with maple syrup.

Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles: The brand-new Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles are golden, fluffy waffles with chocolate chips and banana flavor. These mouthwatering waffles are the ideal way to start your morning with something sweet.

In brief about the Kellogg Company

The Kellogg Company, also known as Kellogg's, has its headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan. They are well known for some beloved products like Cheez-It, Special K, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies, Mini-Wheats, and so on.

As per their website, the majority of the brand's $15.3 billion in net sales in 2022 came from convenience meals such as cereal, frozen goods, and noodles as well as snacks. By the end of 2030, they hope to have improved the lives of 3 billion people thanks to their Kellogg's Better Days PromiseESG strategy, which addresses the problems of wellness, climate change, and food security.

