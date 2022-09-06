Where does vanilla flavoring come from? TikTok users horrified by origin

A popular TikTok trend is making a comeback and it has people spit out their vanilla lattes instead of learning rather complicated dance techniques. The trend has its origins in 2020 and has since, managed to go viral several times.

Everything started two years ago when a user named Sloowmoee posted a video asking people to record their reactions after they found out where vanilla flavoring came from. In the original video, Showwmoee is seen drinking a large gulp of a vanilla latte before looking up "where does vanilla flavoring come from." As he appears horrified by its origins, he exclaims:

"No more vanilla!"

Where does vanilla flavoring come from?

Apparently, the chemical used in vanilla flavoring and fragrance comes from the buttocks of a beaver, so you might want to take a seat for this.

The castor sacs of a beaver, which are situated between the pelvis and the base of the tail, are where the castoreum is derived. Due to its proximity to the anal glands, the slimy brown substance frequently combines with the animal's urine and gland secretions.

Joanne Crawford, a wildlife ecologist at Southern Illinois University, told National Geographic that she lifts up the beaver's tail and asks people to smell near that area. She says:

“People think I’m nuts. I tell them, ’Oh, but it's beavers; it smells really good.'”

Beavers mark their territory with brown slime. The beaver's diet of bark and leaves is said to be the source of the musky, sweet aroma. It is believed that it is difficult to obtain the material, but because it tastes so wonderful, people are prepared to "milk" beavers.

However, it may be slightly horrifying and just as disgusting news for many.

Spizzle @HighSpizzle @JamieSale Insects and animal parts have always been used in flavoring. If this is new to you, you’re not going to be happy when you make the connection between beavers and vanilla flavor 🥶 @JamieSale Insects and animal parts have always been used in flavoring. If this is new to you, you’re not going to be happy when you make the connection between beavers and vanilla flavor 🥶😳

Castoreum (a yellowish exudate from the castor sacs of mature beavers) is categorized as an additive that is "generally recognized as safe" by the US Food and Drug Administration. A 2007 study published in the International Journal of Toxicology found that manufacturers have been using it in food and fragrance for at least 80 years.

You shouldn't be concerned, though, as it is quite unlikely that you have ever consumed any. This is because it isn't kosher and is primarily difficult to locate in large quantities. Although it is never used in food or drinks, it is used in some candles and perfume items.

Chaka Cumberbatch 💕✨ @princessology currently sitting in a hot tub at a party with a dude who has just learned the truth about the correlation between beavers and vanilla extract and I’m SCREAMING currently sitting in a hot tub at a party with a dude who has just learned the truth about the correlation between beavers and vanilla extract and I’m SCREAMING

The alternative to this is one that is much less interesting but a lot more pleasurable for humans to hear and for the conservation of the beaver population. Wood creosote, bark lignin, or guaiacol - an aromatic oil are all usually obtained from guaiacum and are used to make artificial flavors.

It isn't that uncommon or strange to make a discovery on TikTok that often ends up shocking a whole new group of viewers each time it comes up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave