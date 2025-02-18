Potbelly adds 2 new products to its permanent menu: Items, availability, and more details explored

Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly added two new items to its permanent menu on February 17, 2025. The fast-food chain has added the Chilli Mac and the Banana Pudding Shake to its list of offerings. The price of the Chilli Mac starts at $6, whereas people can enjoy the newly added shake for $5.59. Interested people can try these new items at their nearby Potbelly outlet.

Although the chain is known for its signature sandwiches and salads, it is working on expanding its menu and global presence. In addition to these two recent additions, the restaurant also introduced a new cookie to its menu on February 10. The brand diversifies its menu basket under the "We're bringing MORE to the table" campaign.

Potbelly introduces Chilli Mac and Banana Pudding Shake after releasing a range of cookies

The sandwiches the brand offers, especially the Wreck, are a go-to meal for many people. The brand is, however, trying to offer customers more than sandwiches and has been taking steps in this direction since last year. The neighborhood sandwich label has permanently included the Chilli Mac and the Banana Pudding Shake on its menu.

On the occasion of this release on February 17, 2025, Potbelly's Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation, Eric Chenel, said:

“At Potbelly, it’s about bringing even more flavor to the table, and what better way to do that than delivering on what our fans crave. While our toasty sandwiches are synonymous with the Potbelly name, our craveable sides – like hot soups and hand-dipped shakes – have built a loyal following of their own.

The statement continues:

Whether it’s warming up with our bold and creamy Chili Mac or sweetening up the day with our delicious Banana Pudding Shake, we know fans will savor every second with these two new additions.”

The Chilli Mac: What is it?

The new Chilli Mac can be seen as a fusion of the brand's two signature sides, the Mac & Cheese and Chilli. The Chilli bowl is a thick soup containing beef mixed with onions, bell peppers, and Kidney beans. Now, add Mac & Cheese to it, and it becomes the newly added Chilli Mac.

The creaminess of Mac balances the hotness of Chilli Bowl, making it a good side addition to a meal. The Chilli Mac retails at a starting price of $6.

The Banana Pudding Shake: What is it?

The Banana Pudding Shake is another addition to the range of drinks at the restaurant, which already consists of classic flavors like Strawberry and Chocolate and modern mixes like Oreo shake.

The newly added shake is a concoction of vanilla and sweet banana flavors topped with hand-dipped ice cream. Shakes of Potbelly are incomplete without a signature shortbread cookie on the straw, and this one is no exception. The Banana Pudding Shake retails at $5.59.

Other recent menu additions by Potbelly

In late 2024, the sandwich maker introduced two new offerings in its sandwich menu. The Cubano and the Sweet Heat Pork BBQ are the two latest sandwich additions to the brand.

The Sweet Heat Pork BBQ sandwich is packed with slow-cooked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and pickles mixed with the company's distinctive hot peppers. The Cubano, on the other hand, is a savory version of the classic Cuban sandwich, with slow-cooked pork, hickory-smoked ham, pickles, deli mustard, and filled with Swiss cheese.

The label has added four new sauce options to its menu: Sweet Heat BBQ, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Aioli, and Hot Pepper Ranch.

On February 10, Potbelly brought in a limited-time offering, Toffee Butter Brickle Cookie. These cookies are baked in-house daily and are made with butter, toffee pieces, and brown sugar.

Potbelly regularly introduces new menu items, reflecting its commitment to offering a varied dining experience for its customers.

