Popeyes’ New Orleans-inspired Saucin' range makes its debut in the UK: All you need to know

Popeyes, the fast-food chain known for its fried chicken, has introduced its New Orleans-inspired Saucin' range in the UK. The menu includes Saucin' Wings and Saucin' Boneless, available in three flavors: Garlic Parm, Bold BBQ, and Buffalo.

Ad

Among the three flavors, the Garlic Parmesan sauce marks its debut on Popeyes' UK menu. However, the other two flavors, Buffalo and BBQ, have appeared on the British menu earlier. Popeyes UK added these items to their permanent menu on February 11, 2025. The price of the new Saucin' range starts from £5.99 (approximately $7.54).

Popeyes Saucin' range offers chicken wings and boneless breast pieces in packs of six and eight

Ad

Popeyes is expanding its British menu, and for this, the global chain has introduced three New Orleans-inspired flavors in the UK. The new Saucin' menu consists of three American favorite saucy chicken wings and boneless chicken breast pieces.

The first sauce is garlic parmesan, which is one of the most liked chicken sauce options in the US, according to Metro. Customers who want to try creamy and cheesy chicken with a kick of garlic and black pepper can try this new addition.

Ad

The next is Bold BBQ, a sticky and sweet sauce with a hint of smokey flavor. Spice lovers can go for the third offering, the spicy buffalo option. Individuals in the UK may have already experienced this flavor, as Popeyes' British menu featured it for trial in March last year.

Saucin' Wings are available in packs of six and eight, while the Saucin' boneless chicken breast pieces are only offered in a pack of eight. Customers can also opt for meal combinations that include regular or large fries and a drink.

Ad

Ad

On the launch of the Saucin' range, the brand's UK food head, Dave Hoskins, shared the following with Metro:

"We’re always experimenting with new ways to enjoy our Shatter Crunchin’ fried chicken, so we are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new Saucin’ range."

He continued:

"We know our fans love our huge range of dips – and went mad for our trial of Saucin’ Wings last year – so combining the two and giving them a permanent home on our menu was a no-brainer."

Ad

Dave Hoskins further added:

"Creating new flavour offerings is our speciality which is why we’ve also introduced the Americana-style Garlic Parm sauce for the first time ever – perfect for those looking to add a punch of bold, New Orleans flavour to their Shatter Crunchin’ chicken."

Also read: McDonald’s Chicken Strips to make a comeback this year: Details explored

Ad

The brand teased the launch with a fun video on Instagram

Ad

Popeyes UK shared a video on its Instagram account last week featuring an interviewer asking people on the streets of Manchester about their favorite sauce. The caption of the video reads:

"If sauce could talk, what would your favourite flavour sound like? 11/02/2025 something SAUCY is on the way y’all…"

One person playfully mentioned their favorite is Barbeque sauce, and it would sound "slay." Meanwhile, another said their favorite, garlic and mayo sauce, would sound like, "hey, how you doing."

Ad

Also read: All you need to know about Jack in the Box’s new Chicken Fajita and Chicken Caesar Snack Wraps

As Popeyes continues to grow in the UK, this launch demonstrates its commitment to introducing innovative and bold flavors globally. The other items on the British menu are sandwiches, wraps, signature Louisiana chicken, and more, with a range of sides and shakes options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback