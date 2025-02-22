Taco Bell x Milk Bar team up for Birthday Cake Churros: Where to buy, price, and all to know

Taco Bell and Milk Bar have partnered to launch a frosting-filled sweet treat. The brands have joined forces and added a new sweet treat called Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churro to Taco Bell's menu. It will be released nationwide at Taco Bell's restaurants starting Thursday, February 20.

Described as a "crispy and warm" treat by the taco brand, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churro features classic crispy churros filled with decadent vanilla frosting. It is also topped with festive pink sprinklers.

This brand-new dessert is a limited-time offering and is priced at $2.99 for two.

Taco Bell x Milk Bar: Birthday Cake Churros' availability and flavor explored

The Mexican-inspired food chain has once again collaborated with the famous New York-based chain of dessert restaurants to create a classic birthday favorite.

The Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churro is a brand-new cake-inspired addition to the fast-food restaurant chain's beloved dessert line-up that includes Cinnamon Twists and Cinnabon Delights.

Price and Availability

Fans nationwide can get this latest birthday cake-inspired deep-fried dessert for only $2.99 for two churros or $1.99 for one churro.

Featuring birthday cake frosting inside two warm and crispy, deep-fried churros, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churro is only available while the supplies last. Notably, it was launched only one day ahead of the Mexican food-inspired fast-food chain's birthday.

Flavor and Collaborations explored

According to a news release by the taco fast-food chain, this new dessert features classic crispy churros filled with a gooey core of vanilla frosting and topped with festive pink sprinklers.

Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews shared via press release:

"We love partnerships that play with form and flavor, which is exactly what we've done with this extra-celebratory take on the churro.”

Matthews added:

"A visit to Taco Bell isn't complete without savoring the sweets, and this special little treat captures the sweet, nostalgic birthday cake flavors and festive feeling with every bite, making every occasion feel like your special day."

Inspired by the Mexican favorite, the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros will be available to purchase in either a quantity of one or a pair of two.

Speaking on the new collaboration, Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar, said in the press release:

“For over 16 years, Milk Bar has been a part of so many people’s birthdays and special moments, so we were beyond excited when our friends at Taco Bell asked us if we were game to collab on another dessert to turn everyday moments into celebrations.”

Christina Tosi further continued:

“This treat has all the iconic birthday cake spirit (and flavor), deliciously and uniquely delivered in crispy churro form, and we can’t wait for you to try it!”

Taco Bell x Milk Bar: Previous collaboration

The Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churro launch is the second collaboration between the two brands. Combining the best of both, the two brands, in the year 2022, launched a special Strawberry Bell Truffle. This treat was a bite-sized summertime hit featuring Milk Bar's award-winning cake truffles with indulgent tiny pieces of the taco food place's Crunchy Taco Shell.

Meanwhile, Milk Bar also released a churro-inspired version of its award-winning truffles. Called the Churro Birthday Cake Truffles, this dessert was a free goodie at the brand's NYC flagship store on Thursday, 20th February, 2025. The Churro Birthday Cake Truffles featured a churro cake base paired with a decadent frosting center and a thick outside coating of "churro birthday sand."

With the launch of the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churro, both brands have proven to be creative allies in the dessert world.

