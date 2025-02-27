Freddy's brings back its Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich: All you need to know about the limited-time menu item

Keeping up with the custom, Freddy's brings back its fish sandwich for a limited time. The fast-casual restaurant announced the return of the Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich on February 25 through a news release. This fish sandwich originally made its debut in February 2023 and became a favorite among seafood lovers.

In 2024, this sandwich again returned as a seasonal menu item. Now, for the third consecutive year, this sandwich has come as a limited-time offering. Hitting the menu on February 26, this Alaskan flounder sandwich will be in Freddy's till April. This LTO fish sandwich costs $7.89. However, prices may vary across locations.

Freddy's Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is filled with Alaskan flounder

Freddy's, known for its steakburgers and frozen custards, has been serving since 2002. The fast-food chain serves at 550 locations across 36 states in the U.S. and offers a variety of food items apart from its signature steakburgers. The Lenten season is ahead, and fish-based meals are in demand now. Keeping up with the tradition, Freddy's brings back its fish sandwich.

The Freddy's Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is available through April 22, 2025. Seafood lovers can try the limited-time offering at their nearby Freddy's store or can order online. The sandwich costs $7.89 if ordered without accompaniments. People also get the option to make it a meal for $10.89 by pairing it with fries and a drink. Customizations can be done while ordering the sandwich.

The Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is a light meat delight in which toasted buns envelope a 4 oz fillet of battered flounder. The crispy fish is further layered with lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and in-house tartar sauce.

Laura Rueckel, the brand's chief marketing officer, described this sandwich when it first came out in 2023 as follows:

“Our guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year. This spring, we’re offering a new, enhanced fish product we’re sure both returning and new guests will enjoy. Our Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is a premium fish option made with succulent and flakey Alaska flounder that pairs perfectly with the special tartar sauce we prepare in-house.”

Freddy's offered Original Double at $1 on National Steakburger Day

The burger chain has marked February 24 as National Steakburger Day, and to celebrate this, the restaurant offered its much-liked Original Double at $1 to its Rewards members. Besides, the steakburger brand also listed many other deals on its app for its members to celebrate the occasion.

Original Double is one of the flagship offerings of the brand. On National Steakburger Day, the official press release described this sandwich as below:

"We regularly recommend the Original Double, which comes standard with two patties, two slices of cheese, mustard, onion slices and pickle planks."

Some fresh menu additions by the brand

A few weeks ago, the label introduced some fresh food offerings in its permanent menu. The newly added items are:

Prime Rib Steakburger

Grilled Cheese Steakburger

Strawberry Dreamcake

Peanut Butter Bananza

Cold Brew Caramel Crunch

Resse's Royale

Oreo Double Trouble

Orange Cream Frost

Lemon Cream Frost

The crispy fish sandwich got favorable reviews from many food bloggers on the web. Those looking to try this LTO may visit the nearby store and share their thoughts on it in the comments below.

