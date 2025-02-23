Golden Corral brings back its All-You-Can-Eat Steak and Butterfly Shrimp deal: Availability, locations, and more details explored

Golden Corral, the American buffet chain, reintroduced its All-You-Can-Eat Steak and Butterfly Shrimp deal on popular demand. Started on February 15, 2025, this limited-time offering (LTO) will be available in the restaurant till April 6, 2025. Also, this new package will be available only on the dinner menu.

The weekday timing for this meal is after 4 pm, whereas weekend timing may vary from store to store. This LTO basket consists of Sirloin steak and Butterfly Shrimp. Foodies can also enjoy the promotional offerings through the brand’s 'To Go' options: Weigh & Pay, Delivery, and Online Ordering.

Prices may vary for different options; however, for reference, a combo of 5 oz sirloin steak, 4 butterfly shrimp with two sides, a yeast roll, cookies, honey butter, and an option of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce costs $18.99 when ordered online.

Exploring details of Golden Corral's All-You-Can-Eat Steak and Butterfly Shrimp deal

Golden Corral offers a wide variety of buffet menus with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Apart from its permanent menu, the buffet chain also provides a few limited-time items. On February 15, 2025, the restaurant brought back a fan-favorite All-You-Can-Eat deal with steak and butterfly shrimp.

On the occasion of this release, the CEO of the company, Lance Trenary said:

"Golden Corral is all about bringing people together over great food, and we’re excited to welcome back our incredible Butterfly Shrimp & Steak promotion that has been so popular over the years for friends and family to enjoy."

Lance continued:

"Since Golden Corral is so well known for our variety and abundance, we are also introducing our new Minute Maid beverage lineup. With unbeatable value, endless portions, and top premium options, this year’s lineup is truly something special for our guests."

It features a grilled sirloin cut, which is known for tenderness. Also, the crispy golden butterfly shrimp pairs well with the steak. The plate is completed with other food items like baked beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed broccoli, rice, and a choice of dipping sauce between tartar and cocktail sauce.

The website describes this LTO on its website in the following words:

You’ve asked and we listened! Golden Corral is bringing back the fan favorite, All-You-Can-Eat Steak & Butterfly Shrimp for a limited time at dinner. Whether you’re craving a tender, juicy steak, crispy, golden Butterfly Shrimp, or any of our other comfort classics on the endless buffet, we’ve got you covered.

Golden Corral also brings a new range of Minute Maid drinks

Apart from the buffet items, the restaurant chain has also introduced four new seasonal drinks to complement meals: Lemonade, Strawberry Hibiscus Agua Fresca, Limeade, and Mango Lime Agua Fresca. Whether someone prefers a sweet, tropical, or tangy sip with their meals, these seasonal drinks are a good choice to have.

Golden Corral has been serving the buffet for decades and regularly updates the menu. In addition to these new items, foodies can explore the menu on the website. The restaurant has trifurcated the menu into breakfast, lunch, and dinner sections. Moreover, customers can also sort the order from the Individual, Kids, and Family subsections.

