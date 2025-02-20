How to get Jack in the Box’s Jumbo Jack for just 74 cents? Offer explored 

The American fast-food chain, Jack in the Box, is celebrating its 74th anniversary. Making its debut in 1951, Jack in the Box has opened 2200 restaurants in the USA and Guam. The brand is largely known for its burgers, tacos and loaded fries. On this occasion, the fast-food label has launched an offer for their Jack Pack Rewards members.

Members are eligible to get a Jumbo Jack burger for only 74 cents with a minimum purchase of $10. Starting on February 17, the celebratory offer will continue until February 23. The promotion is exclusive to the app and will be valid for orders placed at a participating outlet.

Jack in the Box offers Jumbo Jack at $0.74 on its 74th birthday

The Jumbo Jack burger, which the brand is offering for 74 cents for a limited time, usually costs $6.29. The Jumbo Jack itself is a flagship offering and one of Jack in the Box’s top sellers. It's made of a grilled beef patty, sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion and tomatoes stacked in between buttery buns.

To get this deal, members need to order a Jumbo Jack from the brand's official app. The members will get the coupon, which they can apply while checking out to get the burger at 74 cents. The coupon will be applicable on orders from the participating outlet.

Jack in the Box has a history of engaging customers with exciting promotions, offering deep discounts or even free giveaways on multiple occasions. Serving people since 1951, the brand has built a loyal fan base and is known for its diverse menu.

On its investors' page, Jack in the Box describes its offerings in the following words:

Since opening, we’ve spearheaded conveniences that would become industry standards like the drive-thru, breakfast sandwiches and portable salads. Now we feature one of the largest and most distinctive menus in the quick-serve restaurant space. Everything from burgers to tacos to egg rolls. All cravings are welcome here.

it continues:

"If you love the classics, burgers make up the core of our menu with the signature Jumbo Jack®, Ultimate Cheeseburger, the Buttery Jack™ and the Sourdough Jack® on our trademark toasted sourdough. If you seek good value, we offer Jack’s Deals with our famous two tacos, chicken nuggets, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and more."

Apart from its food menu and offers, the brand is also known for its iconic mascot, Jack Box. The mascot has the persona of a businessman and CEO of the brand. The mascot has its own biography and Jack often appears in quirky and fun commercials of the brand.

Other recent offers by Jack in the Box

According to the press release published in Businnesswire, the brand has released a $5 Big Deal Breakfast Meal, featuring a choice of bacon, classic ham or sausage Breakfast Jack, three French Toast Sticks with syrup and a crispy hash brown.

Also, the March Madness Savings is scheduled from February 24 to March 30. During this period, the restaurant will offer BOGO deals on Jumbo Jack, Junior Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger and Ultimate Cheeseburger to its Jack Pack members.

Apart from these offers, interested food enthusiasts can explore the website for the combo deals and membership perks on the official website of Jack in the Box.

