Jack in the Box launches new Big Smashed Jack Burger: Availability and product details explored

Jack in the Box has introduced the Big Smashed Jack Burger, an upgraded and a bigger version of its popular Smashed Jack. The new burger features two quarter-pound smashed beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, pickles, and Jack’s Boss Sauce, all stacked between three layers of brioche buns.

Launched in the US on February 13, 2025, the Big Smashed Jack Burger is part of the fast food chain's limited-time offering, alongside new Sauced & Loaded Waffle Fries and several promotional deals.

What sets the Big Smashed Jack Burger apart?

The Big Smashed Jack Burger builds on the success of the Smashed Jack, which debuted in 2024. Unlike its predecessor, this version boasts two quarter-pound beef patties instead of one, making it a much larger burger.

Jack in the Box claims that the burger contains nearly three times the beef of a comparable burger from other fast-food competitor. The addition of Jack’s Boss Sauce is a blend of creamy and tangy flavors.

What’s inside the Big Smashed Jack Burger?

The burger is made with the following ingredients:

Two quarter-pound smashed beef patties

Two slices of American cheese

Shredded lettuce

Onions and pickles

Jack’s Boss Sauce

Triple-layer brioche bun

This combination creates a multi-layered burger that aims to balance flavor and texture while maintaining the smash-style cooking method known for its crispy-edged patties.

The burger has been available since February 13 at all Jack in the Box locations in the US. Customers can order it in-store, online, or through the Jack in the Box app for delivery or pickup.

Promotional deals tied to the launch

Jack in the Box is also rolling out new side dish options and promotional deals. Here are the new Sauced & Loaded Waffle Fries:

Classic Sauced & Loaded Waffle Fries : These are topped with cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, and buttermilk ranch drizzle.

: These are topped with cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, and buttermilk ranch drizzle. Spicy Sauced & Loaded Waffle Fries: These feature crumbled bacon, jalapeños, and Spicy Good Good Sauce for an extra kick.

These fries will be available from February 17 to April 7, 2025, alongside the Big Smashed Jack Burger.

Limited-time promotions

Jack in the Box is also offering several limited-time deals:

74th Anniversary Deal: From February 17 to February 23, 2025, customers can purchase a Jumbo Jack for 74 cents in honor of the company’s 74th anniversary.

March Madness Savings: From February 24 to March 30, 2025, Jack Pack members can take advantage of buy-one-get-one 50% off deals on select burgers, including the Jumbo Jack and Ultimate Cheeseburger.

St. Patrick’s Day Freebie: Between March 14 and March 17, 2025, customers who spend $5 or more can receive a free Lucky Mint Trio beverage, including options like the Oreo Mint Shake and Mint Twisted Soda.

The Big Smashed Jack Burger is Jack in the Box’s latest attempt to offer relatively larger portions and new flavors. This offering is accompanied with a variety of limited-time promotions for fast-food lovers.

