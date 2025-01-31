All you need to know about Burger King’s new donut burger

Burger King has introduced a donut burger to its menu in Ecuador, combining a doughnut bun with a beef patty, cheese, and bacon. Launched in January 2025 after a teaser uploaded on Instagram on December 28, 2024, the item has drawn mixed reactions online.

Designed to merge sweet and savory flavors, this burger has drawn comparisons to the fictional “Luther Burger” from the American animated series The Boondocks, while also reigniting debates about taste versus health in fast food.

Burger King Ecuador’s donut burger blends sweet and savory elements

The donut burger replaces traditional buns with a golden glazed doughnut, layered with a flame-grilled beef patty, melted cheese, and bacon. Burger King Ecuador confirmed the launch in January 2025 but has not disclosed pricing or nationwide availability.

Food Instagram account, Mouth Attack, described the item as a “bold twist on the classic burger” in a post, noting its combination of sugary doughnut textures with savory toppings.

Social media reactions highlight divided opinions

Comments on Mouth Attack’s Instagram post ranged from skepticism to enthusiasm. One user replied with a GIF captioned “Stop it,” while others referenced health concerns, joking:

“We Americans be acting like healthcare is free.”

"So much for make America healthy again😂😂"

Netizens react to the donut burger (Image via Instagram/@mouthattack)

Some compared the burger to homemade versions using Krispy Kreme doughnuts, bacon, and pesto. Several users linked the item to The Boondocks animated sitcom, where a similar “Luther Burger” appeared in a 2006 episode. Some of the comments were:

"The Luther Burger?", commented one user.

"That’s THE LUTHER!!!!! (Boondocks)", commented another user.

"How did a joke from the Boondocks become real", asked an Instagram user.

Cultural roots tie the donut burger to pop history

Robert Freeman making the Luther burger in The Boondocks (Image via Adult Swim)

The donut burger concept, often called a “Luther Burger,” is rumored to have originated with the late singer Luther Vandross, though its exact origins are disputed. Episode 10 titled The Itis of The Boondocks season 1 popularized the idea, depicting a character creating a restaurant serving a calorie-dense burger.

Burger King’s version mirrors this fictional creation. However, the chain has not confirmed whether the launch is inspired by the show.

Burger King’s history of unconventional menu experiments

This isn’t the first time Burger King has tested unique flavor combinations. According to the brand's French website, the chain released anime-themed menus like the Naruto Menu, containing a sesame seed bun, beef patty with soy sauce glaze, and the Sasuke Menu with a fried chicken patty and ketchup. These limited-time items targeted younger audiences and leveraged pop culture trends.

Nutritional concerns and limited availability

While Burger King Ecuador has not released nutritional details for this burger, similar items from other chains often exceed 1,000 calories due to sugary doughnuts and fatty toppings. The product is currently exclusive to Ecuador, though social media speculation suggests it could expand if demand grows. The chain has not commented on plans for a global rollout.

Burger King’s donut burger highlights the fast-food industry’s ongoing trend of merging food with nostalgia. While the item’s reception remains split, its ties to pop culture and social media virality could drive short-term curiosity. Whether it becomes a lasting menu fixture or a fleeting experiment depends on consumer demand and Burger King’s broader culinary strategy in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback