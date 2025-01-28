Burger King's $1 Cheeseburger and 1-Cent Croissan’wich offer: Availability and details explored

Burger King has introduced a new and exciting offer for its customers. The renowned fast-food chain will be selling its classic cheeseburgers for just $1 for an entire week between January 27, 2025, and February 2, 2025.

The offer is valid for the Royal Perk members and they can place their orders on the Burger King app or the website. Walmart+ members got early access to this deal, starting from January 26.

Burger King are known for their offers and collaborations to provide a great experience for their regular customers and this is a new addition to that.

Burger King's $1 cheeseburger and 1-cent Croissan'wich products

The popular fast-food chain has started a week-long campaign where customers can order a classic cheeseburger for just $1. It applies to their Royal Perk members, though, who can order it on the BK app or the website. Walmart+ members also got one-day early access to this deal, which is valid until February 2, 2025.

Introducing this offer, BK wrote on their website:

"This week, we’re serving up something bold! Get ready for $1 Cheeseburgers, available all week long. Just for Royal Perks members. In the BK® App or on bk.com."

Along with the Cheeseburger week, Burger King are also set to bring back their 1-cent Croissan'wich offer. On National Croissant Day, i.e., January 30, customers can get a Croissan-wich for just 1 cent on a purchase of at least $1.

So, customers can order things like a coffee or orange juice and get a Croissan'wich for just 1 cent. The chain's popular breakfast offering contains ham, bacon, or sausage along with an egg patty with cheese between a croissant instead of burger buns.

Availability

As aforementioned, the $1 cheeseburger is valid from January 27, 2025, to February 2, 2025. Royal Perk members can order it on the BK app or their website.

The 1-cent croissan'wich offer, meanwhile, is only valid on January 30, 2025, for their Royal Perk members.

Burger King's $5 and $7 meal offer

Apart from the aforementioned exciting offers for cheeseburgers and croissan'wich, BK has also launched a meal offer for their customers.

While the fast food chain has meal options, this new offering allows great customization and affordability. Customers can order two items in a meal for $5 and three items for $7. However, they don't have to stick with a burger as one of the items. They can order an all-entree meal or an entree + a drink, etc. One can even order the same item thrice in one meal worth $7.

The Entree options on the menu are:

Whopper Junior

Original Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Cheeseburger

8-piece chicken fries

Expand Tweet

Burger King has become synonymous with exciting offers and collaborations for their loyal customers over the years. Apart from the aforementioned offers, they have regular offers for Royal Perk members. Even Walmart+ members can connect to the BK app and get up to 25% off on their orders.

The renowned fast food chain recently collaborated with popular anime One Piece in certain countries. They have also previously introduced some other exciting offers like their bacon cheeseburger giveaway.

Burger King certainly leaves no stone unturned in trying to keep their customers entertained while also providing some excellent rewards for loyal customers.

